The best protective cases for smartphones

Gone are the days where you would need to use a DSLR camera to record your family (or even professional) videos. Now, you can just grab any of the best Android phones and press record. But if you want to take your video recording skills to the next level, you might want to consider the DJI OM 4 for stabilization, as it's one of the best smartphone gimbals out there. Now that Prime Day has arrived, you can save a few bucks in the process, and get the DJI OM 4 for $119, which is $30 off the retail price.