The best protective cases for smartphones
Smartphone cases come in all shapes and different sizes, and many add extra bulkiness and make the phone wider, making it more difficult to use one-handed. However, the pros outweigh the cons and these cases can also add a lot more protection than using a phone unprotected. It can add more grip, protect against scratches on both the front and rear, and most importantly, offer some form of protection against accidental drops. I can’t tell you how many times a small investment saved me half of the value of my high-end device. In the list below, we’ve focused on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, as well as the iPhone 12.pocketnow.com