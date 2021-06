Ever since the rise of the cryptocurrency market back in March 2020, many famous investors and entrepreneurs adopted this new technology. People often wait for endorsements in order to jump into anything. This definitely makes them laggers, giving early adopters the clear advantage. For cryptocurrencies, early adopters who bought before the mainstream are definite winners. Elon Musk is one of those crypto influencers, able to move markets in either sides. He already pumped up prices through his Tweets and did the exact same to crash everything with no real logic behind his decisions. What’s the “Elon Musk Crypto” dilemma about, and are Elon’s Tweets still influential in the crypto space?