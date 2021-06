The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida has increased odds that an area of low pressure well south of New Jersey and well east of Georgia will become a tropical cyclone in the coming days. Even if a tropical cyclone doesn’t materialize, the system is still on a collision course with the East Coast and will bring rain and gusty winds to the coast by late tomorrow night. The NHC says an Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system tomorrow afternoon, if necessary.