Public Health

Why Impact of ‘Long Covid’ Could Outlast the Pandemic

By Jason Gale
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Millions of people who have gotten Covid-19 and survived are finding that a full recovery can be frustratingly elusive. Weeks or even months after seemingly recovering from even a mild case, many patients still confront a wide range of health problems. As researchers try to measure the duration and depth of what’s being called “long Covid,” a growing number of specialized, post–acute Covid clinics are opening to handle the patients. The scale of the pandemic and persistence for some of Covid’s disabling effects mean the economic pain and drain on health resources could continue well after the contagion ends.

www.washingtonpost.com
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

‘Next Pandemic’ Early-Warning System Said to Need Real-Time Data

Public health analysts are recommending real-time data on emerging diseases and robust systems for sharing that information to allow the U.S. to respond more quickly in the event of another disease outbreak. The U.S. health system was ill-prepared when Covid-19 landed. Federal responsibility was spread out across agencies such that...
Public Healthazpbs.org

What is ‘brain fog,’ and why are COVID-19 long-haulers more susceptible?

PHOENIX – Experts describe “brain fog” as a cognitive dysfunction when your brain isn’t performing in top shape. Although everyone is susceptible to occasional brain fog, experts say some of the worst cases have been identified in the group known as COVID-19 long-haulers – patients who had the disease and recovered but still can’t “get going” as they did before falling ill.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Why COVID's Delta variant could be the greatest threat to vaccinated people

Scientists have long worried that a variant of the coronavirus would be more dangerous than the original virus in three ways: it would be more transmissible, cause more severe disease, and evade the protection of existing vaccines. 'The nightmare is a variant that meets all three conditions,' said Bob Wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
Public HealthMiami Herald

Symptom-free COVID patients could still become long haulers, study shows

A study of nearly 2 million coronavirus patients across the country found that about a quarter developed at least one long-COVID symptom such as “brain fog,” breathing difficulties or high cholesterol 30 days or more after initially testing positive. However, 19% who never felt sick during their infection later became...
Public Healthctnewsjunkie.com

Delta COVID Strain Could Impact Future Guidelines

State officials are tracking the presence of the more-transmissible Delta strain of the COVID-19 virus, but could not say Friday how its presence here might impact schools when they reopen later this year. During a Friday morning press conference at Bradley International Airport, Acting Public Health Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford...
Public HealthMedscape News

Navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic: Initial Impacts and Responses of the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network in the United States

Rebecca R. Goff; Amber R. Wilk; Alice E. Toll; Maureen A. McBride; David K. Klassen. American Journal of Transplantation. 2021;21(6):2100-2112. COVID-19 has been sweeping the globe, hitting the United States particularly hard with a state of emergency declared on March 13, 2020. Transplant hospitals have taken various precautions to protect patients from potential exposure. OPTN donor, candidate, and transplant data were analyzed from January 5, 2020 to September 5, 2020. The number of new waiting list registrations decreased, with the Northeast seeing over a 50% decrease from the week of 3/8 versus the week of 4/5. The national transplant system saw near cessation of living donor transplantation (−90%) from the week of 3/8 to the week of 4/5. Similarly, deceased donor kidney transplant volume dropped from 367 to 202 (−45%), and other organs saw similar decreases: lung (−70%), heart (−43%), and liver (−37%). Deceased donors recovered dropped from 260 to 163 (−45%) from 3/8 compared to 4/5, including a 67% decrease for lungs recovered. The magnitude of this decrease varied by geographic area, with the largest percent change (−67%) in the Northeast. Despite the pandemic, discard rates across organ has remained stable. Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, OPTN data show recent evidence of stabilization, an indication that an early recovery of the number of living and deceased donors and transplants has ensued.
Public HealthWorld Bank Blogs

Updated estimates of the impact of COVID-19 on global poverty: Turning the corner on the pandemic in 2021?

More than a year into the pandemic, there is still much we don’t know concerning its impact on global poverty. Though high-frequency phone surveys have helped gain a broad understanding of the economic consequences of the pandemic, the collection of detailed, household surveys needed to understand its impact on poverty has largely been put on hold. While awaiting household surveys, we continue our previous approach of trying to understand the poverty consequences of the pandemic by extrapolating the income and consumption from past household surveys using national accounts growth forecasts. Simple as it is, this method generally outperforms more complicated methods in nowcasting poverty.