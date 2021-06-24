Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

How to take advantage of Tampa Bay's scallop season this summer

By Ben Montgomery
Posted by 
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDb2i_0adtML1U00

July 1 marks the start of scallop season in the grass flats of Citrus and Hernando Counties, and for all you newcomers, scalloping is the most Real Florida thing you can do shy of wrastlin' a 'gator or catching mullet with your bare hands.

What's not to like? You snorkel in 6 feet of water, spot scallops and collect them. Then, later: you dine like a coastal king.

  • Plus, a full day on the water puts the kids into one of those hard sunburned sleeps that buys you about 12 hours of me time.

What to do: If you don't have a pontoon boat, rent one from somewhere like River Safaris or the Homosassa Springs Marina . Cost: $200-$250 for a full day. Grab some fins and snorkel gear, too.

  • Don't forget to ask lots of questions about the best spots to find scallops. The locals will know.
  • Then motor out to the flats, throw the kids overboard and have a ball.
  • Each person is limited to 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell and each boat is allowed a maximum of 10 gallons in shell, or about four pints of scallop meat.

To get them ready: Shuck them yourself, or look for the signs and pay one of the locals to do it 1,000 times faster.

  • Then sauté them in butter and lemon with some fresh herbs and serve over pasta.
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
179
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scallops#Citrus#Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Sarasota, FLPosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

May was another record month for Tampa Bay real estate

Data: Florida Realtors and Stellar MLS; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosHousing inventory continues to shrink and home prices continue to surge across Tampa Bay. Why it matters: If real estate is a roller coaster, we're inching toward the peak. Low supply and high demand will continue to push home prices higher for the foreseeable future.If supply increases, though, buyers will have more options. That would allow them to become more picky, forcing sellers to have to come down on price.State of play: Demand in Sarasota and Manatee Counties spiked the most in May, with an 84.7% increase in closed sales from the...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

What would happen if the 1921 hurricane hit Tampa Bay today

Remember little Tropical Storm Eta back in November, and the storm surge that ravaged our coastlines, sent salt water gushing into homes and garages and triggered the rescue of 33 people from high water?👇 This was the post-Eta Riverwalk in downtown Tampa.Eta's storm surge was 3.5 feet. The 1921 hurricane, which made landfall at Tarpon Springs, brought a reported surge of 10.5 feet.So in these photos, picture the water over our heads. The Tampa Riverwalk fully underwater after Tropical Storm Eta's 3.5-foot storm surge. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios Ben walks south on the Tampa Riverwalk on Nov. 12 after Tropical...
RestaurantsPosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Pin On Cafe is a tasty oasis from St. Pete's bustle

I've had so much fun trying all the food around downtown St. Pete since I moved here in February — but one spot has always had my heart: Pin On Cafe.Why I love it: It's quiet, even in the bustle of Central Ave., and everything I've tried has been amazing.The sushi stack I ordered recently blew my mind. It was so beautiful I almost didn't want to dig into it, but I'm definitely glad I did. Two more things to try: The salmon and avocado onigiri and Crazy Twins sushi roll.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

The crazy spike in Tampa Bay home prices, mapped

Data: Zillow; Map: Sara Wise/AxiosWe're living in a whole new world of home values here in Tampa Bay.What's happening: In the last five years, average home prices in some areas around our area have gone up as much as 210%, according to data from Zillow.The biggest increases: Eaton Park in Lakeland: 210.6% from $46,038 to $142,983.Ybor City and Palmetto Beach in Tampa: 134.6% from $83,048 to $194,826.Winston in Lakeland: 116.8% from $85,499 to $142,018.East Tampa: 114.6% from $92,412 to $198,281.Holiday in Pasco County: 114.4% from $70,705 to $151,603.The state of play: Much of that growth has happened in the past year, according to Zillow’s latest Market Report for the Tampa metro area.The typical home value is up 17.7% over last May, the ninth-highest increase in the country out of the top 50 metro areas. And no surprises here, home inventory is down 39.3% since last year.
Florida StatePosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida's early reopening could make it a business travel mecca

As post-pandemic business travel comes back, experts say Florida's reopening policies should allow it to lock in a significant share of returning corporate events and meetings.Why it matters: There's a lot of money to be made — with a lot of people itching to travel — after the sector lost $97 billion in spending last year, according to a new Tourism Economics analysis by the U.S. Travel Association.What's happening: Concerns are still lingering around conferences and big business events, despite rising vaccination rates and falling case numbers nationwide.Leisure travel will reach 99% of its pre-pandemic peak by 2022, the analysis...
CelebrationsPosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Last-minute local Father's Day gifts around Tampa Bay

If you're looking for a Father's Day gift, look no further! There are tons of Tampa Bay-centric gifts for every type of dad out there, and we've rounded up a bunch of great ideas for you.The starstruck sports fan: You can get dad a special shoutout Cameo from members of the Rays, Lightning and Bucs. And there are still tickets for Rays home games against the Red Sox and Angels next week.The dad who loves to cook: The fancy olive oil, truffle oil or balsamic from Kalamazoo Olive Company in downtown St. Pete makes for a great gift. Or learn...
Pinellas County, FLPosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Red tide threat has Tampa Bay on edge

A growing bloom of the red tide organism Karenia brevis is spreading around Tampa Bay and other parts of Southwest Florida, prompting Pinellas County health officials to issue a warning to beachgoers late last week.Why it matters: Beach businesses still recovering from the pandemic worry that a serious red tide could keep visitors away from a region that depends on tourism — and the bloom could spell disaster for the area’s marine ecosystems.Worth noting: State scientists say there is no direct causal link between the Piney Point disaster and the blooms, positing that the earlier drought, recent rains, and ocean...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Datz Riverwalk Café opens by the Tampa Convention Center

I pedaled down to the Tampa Convention Center yesterday morning to see what the new Datz Riverwalk Café had to offer. The good stuff: What's not to like about a new breakfast spot on the Riverwalk? They offer donuts, hash browns, fruit, breakfast sandwiches and cocktails.They've also got Bustelo and Kahwa coffee (maybe, we saw cans) in generic cups with ... Starbucks sleeves?The not-so-good stuff: This might be the first $10 breakfast sandwich in all of Tampa Bay. Here's hoping the convention center brings enough per diems in the door to make it last. It was good, but I won't pay that again.Like this? Join our Nextdoor group, The Feed: Tampa Bay Local Eats, and let us know what you're putting down the hatch.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

The $22.5M sale of Derek Jeter's mansion proves how hot Tampa's real estate market is

Yankees legend Derek Jeter's custom home in Tampa's Davis Islands is one of the largest, most expensive houses in the city — and it sold last month for $22,519,433.Why it matters: Tampa Bay has become a top-tier market for luxury buyers. And the craze isn't slowing down anytime soon.The house: Located at 58 Bahama Circle, the 21,796-square-foot behemoth is roughly half the size of a Publix. It has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and eight half bathrooms.Other highlights: Custom-built across three lots, largest waterfront lot on the island, 1.25 private acres, elevator, 80-foot saltwater lap pool, full-service bar, home theater, au-pair...