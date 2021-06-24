Midlands Voices: Sports is one of Omaha area's tools to promote diversity and fellowship

When I became a professional sports owner in Omaha, I vowed to embed myself in the community to truly understand the fabric, culture and people of this amazing metro. I began to do that when I purchased the Omaha Storm Chasers in 2012. When I brought the professional soccer team, Union Omaha, to the metro in 2019, I discovered a whole new aspect of the city, and I’ve had the opportunity to spend more time with younger populations and diverse demographics. I consider Omaha my adopted city; it feels like home. One consistent theme I have heard is that Omaha is not diverse enough and it was losing residents who hold bachelor’s degrees to other cities. But I never knew why.