Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Midlands Voices: Sports is one of Omaha area's tools to promote diversity and fellowship

By Gary Green
Omaha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I became a professional sports owner in Omaha, I vowed to embed myself in the community to truly understand the fabric, culture and people of this amazing metro. I began to do that when I purchased the Omaha Storm Chasers in 2012. When I brought the professional soccer team, Union Omaha, to the metro in 2019, I discovered a whole new aspect of the city, and I’ve had the opportunity to spend more time with younger populations and diverse demographics. I consider Omaha my adopted city; it feels like home. One consistent theme I have heard is that Omaha is not diverse enough and it was losing residents who hold bachelor’s degrees to other cities. But I never knew why.

omaha.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Omaha#Midlands Voices#The Omaha Storm Chasers#The Aksarben Foundation#The Chamber Of Commerce#Minor League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...