Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

DeSantis takes aim at student "indoctrination" in Florida

By Selene San Felice
Posted by 
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ML5Vr_0adtMDxg00

Following his successful effort to ban critical race theory in public schools, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded his war against student "indoctrination" on Wednesday.

What's happening: DeSantis signed three pieces of education legislation yesterday — all of which could have wide-ranging impacts on students' education and schools' funding.

  1. Requires state colleges and universities to annually survey their students, faculty and staff about their beliefs to ensure "viewpoint diversity and intellectual freedom."
  2. Protects free speech by preventing state colleges and universities from limiting student access to ideas "they may find uncomfortable, unwelcome, disagreeable, or offensive."
  3. Creates a K-12 civics curriculum that contrasts the U.S. with communist and totalitarian governments using "portraits in patriotism."

Why it matters: DeSantis hinted his administration might cut funding to schools that don't comply. "That’s not worth tax dollars and that’s not something that we’re going to be supporting moving forward," he said .

  • He was short on specifics, as the Tampa Bay Times notes , failing to name any schools or incidents to back up his claims of "intellectually repressive environments."
  • The legislation as written includes no guarantees that the survey results will remain anonymous.

The big picture: Other top Republicans quickly fell in line.

  • Senate President Wilton Simpson (R-Trilby) called Florida's public universities "socialism factories" at a state university system’s Board of Governors meeting in St. Pete.

The other side: One of DeSantis' 2022 Democratic challengers, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called the bills "what authoritarian regimes do."

What's next: The law goes into effect on July 1. The survey will be conducted annually with reports published each September, starting in 2022.

View All 83 Commentsarrow_down
Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
179
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Wilton Simpson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education And Schools#Indoctrination#Race#The Tampa Bay Times#Republicans#Senate#Board Of Governors#Democratic#Agriculture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
K-12 Education
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
Axios

Tens of thousands of Floridians avoid eviction

Prior to the final federal eviction moratorium extension last week, Zillow estimates there would have been about 473,000 national eviction filings in July and August. That's down nearly 100,000 from the original forecast in March. Zoom in: 406,163 renter households currently behind on rent here in Florida — 120,277 less...
Florida StatePosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida lags other states in children's overall well-being

An annual report that analyzes the overall well-being of children ranked Florida #35 among the states.Why it matters: Kids have been among those hit hardest by the pandemic, with shifts to school and socialization, so sitting solidly in the bottom half is cause for concern.Plus, the data used for this set is from 2019, so it does not yet take into account COVID's toll.State of play: The Annie E. Casey Foundation ranks the status of children in four main categories: economic well-being, education, health and family and community.The big picture: Our overall rank is the same as last year, and...
ElectionsPosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

What's driving Torry Nelson's longshot bid to become St. Pete mayor

Torry Nelson admits he's made mistakes, and that's why he wants to be mayor of St. Pete.State of play: "I don't have a squeaky clean background," he said during Tuesday's mayoral debate.He's running a longshot bid, considering he's never held political office and has no party affiliation, but he told Axios that his run-ins with the law are what drove him to politics."America is a home of second chances. I think the voters won't look at my past as a deterrent. It prepared me better to understand the community," he said.The backdrop: Nelson, who filed his paperwork to run just...
Florida StatePosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida has seen the most arrests linked to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The Sunshine State is a hotspot for those who allegedly perpetrated the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.By the numbers: Florida is tied with Texas for the most individuals facing charges stemming from the event, with 47 arrests in each state out of the 484 total nationwide, per the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.And Florida leads all states in arrests of individuals associated with two far-right groups — the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys — that were active in breaching the Capitol.
Florida StatePosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Another DeSantis win: Florida's board of education bans critical race theory in public schools

Critical race theory, which links racial discrimination to America's foundations and legal system, is now barred from Florida schools, marking another win for Gov. Ron DeSantis on yet another culture war front.What happened: The state Board of Education voted to ban critical race theory on Thursday after a video address from DeSantis encouraging them to do so.The new rule, in part, via NBC News:"Instruction on the required topics must be factual and objective and may not suppress or distort significant historical events, such as the Holocaust, and may not define American history as something other than the creation of a...
Florida StatePosted by
Axios

Tampa Bay leads Florida metros in attracting tech workers

Tampa Bay landed at No. 6 in LinkedIn's list of the top 10 cities for tech employees, the Tampa Bay Business Journal reports. By the numbers: Roughly 128 of every 10,000 LinkedIn users relocated to the area between May 2020 and April 2021. And it's the top region in Florida, beating Miami at No. 11 and Orlando at No. 12.