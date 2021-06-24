Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hazlet, NJ

Another NJ town targets anti-Biden signs

By Eric Scott, Senior Political Director
Posted by 
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another New Jersey resident is battling his town and neighbors over anti-Joe Biden signs that contain profanity. Officials in Hazlet have given resident Anthony Ragusa 10 days to take down signs in his yard that read "F--- Joe Biden." The 27 year old Ragusa says he will not comply. Ragusa posted on his Facebook page, "I will not be censored, your feelings do not trump my rights.” He also shared a copy of the ordinance violation he received from the town.

nj1015.com
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazlet, NJ
State
Arizona State
City
Roselle Park, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Us Supreme Court#Anti Biden#The Us Supreme Court#Reed#Draft#Seton Hall Law#The Asbury Park Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

Unprecedented: Northwest heat wave builds, records fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Intense. Prolonged. Record-breaking. Unprecedented. Abnormal. Dangerous. That’s how the National Weather Service described the historic heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, pushing daytime temperatures into the triple digits, disrupting Olympic qualifying events and breaking all-time high temperature records in places unaccustomed to such extreme heat. Portland,...
AccidentsPosted by
CNN

At least 9 dead after partial building collapse near Miami

Witness of building collapse: "It was all just really scary" Nina Le Troadec, a 15-year-old resident of Champlain Towers East, witnessed the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South from her bedroom window. Le Troadec said she and her family were "scared" that their building could collapse too and stayed in...