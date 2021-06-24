Another NJ town targets anti-Biden signs

Another New Jersey resident is battling his town and neighbors over anti-Joe Biden signs that contain profanity. Officials in Hazlet have given resident Anthony Ragusa 10 days to take down signs in his yard that read "F--- Joe Biden." The 27 year old Ragusa says he will not comply. Ragusa posted on his Facebook page, "I will not be censored, your feelings do not trump my rights.” He also shared a copy of the ordinance violation he received from the town.