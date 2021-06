BOSTON, Mass. - RevTwo has rebranded, changing its name to InSkill. The change happened on May 28, 2021. "We chose the InSkill name to better reflect our continued mission of delivering industrial expertise to those who need it, when they need it, and where they need it. But better branding isn’t the only reason we have picked this time to make this change," said CEO and co-founder Dale Calder on the InSkill website.