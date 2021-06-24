Cancel
Premier League

Championship 2021/22 fixtures and schedule: Sheffield United, Fulham start at home, QPR vs Millwall on opening weekend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fixtures for the 2021/22 Sky Bet Championship season have been released, with two of the three sides relegated from the Premier League handed home starts. Sheffield United, under the new stewardship of Slavisa Jokanovic, begin a fresh era at home to Birmingham, while Fulham host Middlesbrough on the opening weekend of August 7/8, with Scott Parker's future still in limbo.

Wayne Rooney
#Swansea City#Cardiff City#The Premier League#Queens Park Rangers#Sky Sports#Huddersfield Town Fulham#League One#League Two And
