Championship 2021/22 fixtures and schedule: Sheffield United, Fulham start at home, QPR vs Millwall on opening weekend
The fixtures for the 2021/22 Sky Bet Championship season have been released, with two of the three sides relegated from the Premier League handed home starts. Sheffield United, under the new stewardship of Slavisa Jokanovic, begin a fresh era at home to Birmingham, while Fulham host Middlesbrough on the opening weekend of August 7/8, with Scott Parker's future still in limbo.www.skysports.com