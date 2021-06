A watch can look both authentic and spectacular when viewed through a screen and that’s exactly what scammers are counting on. Then we have your average online re-seller, who may not even be aware that they’re selling an original piece with replaced parts, a defective watch, or an outright counterfeit. It can get hairy out there is what we’re trying to relay and no one is more cognizant of the fact than eBay. As the world’s foremost marketplace for new and vintage watches, they’ve definitely seen their fair share of scams. Unlike most of their competitors, however, they actually did something about it. Meet Authenticity Guarantee.