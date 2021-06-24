Emart To Acquire Majority Stake eBay's Korea Businesses For $3B

Private equity investor Perwyn has taken a majority stake in JT’s Internet of Things (IoT) division. The business, which has doubled in size every year for the last three years, provides device connectivity services to customers around the world, with almost 10 million JT SIMs in active use today. It was created in 2014, as part of JT’s international expansion drive. The business will remain headquartered in Jersey and JT will retain a minority stake.