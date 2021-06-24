Emart To Acquire Majority Stake eBay's Korea Businesses For $3B
- Emart inked an agreement to acquire an 80.01% stake in eBay Inc's (NASDAQ: EBAY) Korean businesses for $3 billion.
- Over the next four years, Emart plans to invest over 1 trillion KRW in fulfillment centers.
- Offline stores will also serve as fulfillment centers, reinforcing Shinsegae Group's supply chain management system.
- During FY20, eBay's off-platform businesses in Korea contributed over $14 billion in GMV, and $1.4 billion in revenue, with operating margins in the mid to high single-digit range.
- The transaction is likely to close by the end of 2021 or early 2022, subject to regulatory approvals.
- Recently, the Austrian competition watchdog approved Norway's Adevinta ASA's (OTC: ADEVF) acquisition of eBay Inc's Classifieds Group.
- Price action: EBAY shares closed higher by 0.63% at $65.3 on Wednesday.