Production on the third season of The Boys has been ongoing for a few months now and with no release date in sight the hype from fans is starting to get out of control. Not to be outdone by Sony Pictures, the Sony Television produced series has started trolling its own fans who have been asking about its release date. The official account for the Amazon Prime series tweeted: "Every time you ask when season 3 is coming out the release date moves back one day. See you in 2033!" Not to be outdone, and with a quick wit, series star Jack Quaid quickly replied with: "Yeah but... what month of 2033?"