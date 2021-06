This past Sunday was the first day for fireworks sales and discharge of fireworks in Junction City and Geary County. They will continue through July 5. According to Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson you are not allowed to shoot off fireworks in public areas including parks. When you do set them off have water nearby to douse them with in case there is a dud and that you do not set a wild land fire. "Shooting them off in your backyard is okay, but watch where they land, make sure that you have the ability to put the fire out quickly."