'New Ice City' podcast: First impressions of NY Rangers coach Gerard Gallant

Pocono Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Rangers have completed their first task in a crucial offseason. Episode 32 of the "New Ice City" podcast features the return of host Vincent Mercogliano – just in time for the introduction of a new head coach in Gerard Gallant. Vince discusses his first impressions of Gallant and the challenges facing the new Blueshirts bench boss, plus answers fans' questions about Jack Eichel, Matthew Tkachuk, the captain vacancy and more.

www.poconorecord.com
