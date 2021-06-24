National Hurricane Center monitoring 2 systems in Atlantic; 1 could become tropical depression

Satellite imagery and nearby buoy and ship observations on this Sunday afternoon indicate that a small low-pressure system has formed about 500 miles east-southeast of the Georgia-South Carolina border. Surface pressures have begun to fall across the area, and showers and thunderstorms have recently become better organized. Some additional development of this system will be possible later today, and especially on Monday when the system will move across the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream, and a tropical depression could form before the system makes landfall along the southern U.S. coast. It has a medium (50 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and five days. The low is expected to move westward today, and then west-northwestward at about 15 mph on Monday, reaching the coast of the southeastern United States by late Monday. An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Monday afternoon, if necessary.