Investigation alleges doping corruption in weightlifting
GENEVA — A culture of alleged corruption among international weightlifting officials was detailed Thursday in an investigative report of covered-up doping cases. Three of the sport’s longtime leaders — former International Weightlifting Federation president Tamás Aján, vice president Nicolae Vlad and executive board member Hasan Akkus — were charged with a range of complicity and tampering offenses under the World Anti-Doping Code.www.dailyjournal.net