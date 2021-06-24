Cancel
Geneva, IN

Investigation alleges doping corruption in weightlifting

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
dailyjournal.net
 4 days ago

GENEVA — A culture of alleged corruption among international weightlifting officials was detailed Thursday in an investigative report of covered-up doping cases. Three of the sport’s longtime leaders — former International Weightlifting Federation president Tamás Aján, vice president Nicolae Vlad and executive board member Hasan Akkus — were charged with a range of complicity and tampering offenses under the World Anti-Doping Code.

