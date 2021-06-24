Russia’s Military Has Some Crazy Ideas for a New Sniper Rifle

It is hard to improve upon perfection, which is why the changes to the Cold War era Dragunov SVD rifle have been rather small even in recent years. Technically not a ‘sniper rifle,’ the Dragunov has been the mainstay ranged infantry weapon of the Soviet/Russian Army since it was introduced in 1963. Designed by Yevgeny Dragunov in the 1950s, the SVD is a gas-operated, semi-automatic rifle that was introduced to engage different types of targets within a range of 1,200 meters.