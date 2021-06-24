Truvid Amps up it’s Responsiveness and Video Delivery Speed by Introducing HLS Protocol

Stibo Systems, a global leader in Master Data Management (MDM) solutions, reports to have experienced the pandemic as a business accelerator. “In the course of the pandemic, more and more companies have realized the importance of organized and accurate master data for setting up business and sales processes online in a professional manner. Thus, they have invested heavily in MDM,” says Jesper Ejlersen, CEO of Stibo Systems. He points out that the growing demand for the company’s MDM solutions has been sourced by all industries: “Retailers, distributors and CPG companies have reacted to the shift in business from physical to online, and manufacturers have been eager to digitalize their businesses to work seamlessly with vendors, suppliers, their customers and third parties. In addition, we have benefited from another disruptive process: Companies in the UK need to speed up their digital transformation to stay competitive due to Brexit.”