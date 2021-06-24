Cancel
Wishpond Announces the Commencement of Trading on OTCQX

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWishpond Technologies Ltd., a provider of “all-in-one” digital marketing solutions that empower businesses to achieve success online, is pleased to announce that the Company’s listing on the OTCQB Venture Market has been upgraded to the OTCQX® Best Market, and its common shares will begin trading today on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol “WPNDF”.

martechseries.com
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

BioCure Technology Inc. Commences Dual Listing in Germany and Announces New Contracts

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Biocure Technology Corp. (CSE: CURE) (OTCQB: BICTF)(CURE or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has started with its dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As the Company is seeing increased investor interest due to its potential European partnerships with Symbasis GmbH in Germany and S&R Biopharm in Bulgaria and as it plans to move towards it's Car-T trials later this year, the Company believes the dual listing of its shares in Frankfurt will increase the ability for European investors to become shareholders in the Company. The Company also expects to see increased liquidity in it's shares as a result of the dual listing.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Aldebaran Resources Inc. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Aldebaran Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ALDE) (OTCQX: ADBRF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market. Aldebaran Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink ® market.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Oculus VisionTech Announces Asia Pacific Channel Partner Agreement with the NOX Co. Ltd.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Oculus VisionTech Inc. (TSXV: OVT) (OTCQB: OVTZ) (FSE: USF1), an emerging data compliance software innovator, through its wholly-owned subsidiary ComplyTrustTM Inc., announces the recent agreement with NOX Co. Ltd. to introduce the ComplyScanTM cloud-backup compliance reporting and Forget-Me-YesTM data privacy management products through Japan and Asia-Pacific (APAC) wide sales channels.
BusinessCision

Volati continues its growth with the acquisition of StrongPoint’s labels business

Volati has signed an agreement to acquire the labels business from StrongPoint, a provider of technology solutions to the retail sector and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The acquisition is an add-on acquisition for the Ettiketto business unit within the Industry business area. It strengthens Ettiketto’s offering in the Swedish market and represents a strategically important entry into the Norwegian market. The acquired business reported annual sales of approximately SEK 185 million in 2020 with an EBITDA, excluding IFRS adjustments, of approximately SEK 25 million.
Businessmonitordaily.com

Visual Lease Hires Zerega as SVP of Sales

Guy Zerega joined Visual Lease, a provider of lease optimization software, as senior vice president of sales. He will be responsible for expanding and supporting the company’s community of more than 700 customers. In his role, Zerega will oversee the company’s sales, business development, alliances and account management functions. Before...
BusinessBayStreet.ca

AI/ML Innovations Inc.

08:18 AM EST - AI/ML Innovations Inc. : Announced that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent, subject to certain terms and conditions, regarding a strategic partnership and equity interest in the Paris, France based company, Tech2Health. AIML and Tech2Health will participate jointly, on a 70:30 basis, in a privately held AIML subsidiary. This subsidiary will own 100% of the North American rights (USA, Canada, and Mexico) to the exclusive commercial use of all Products, Brands, and Trademarks owned by Tech2Health, in perpetuity. AIML will issue 1.5 million restricted common shares (subject to a minimum 12-month voluntary restriction) from its treasury (at a deemed price of CAD$0.80 per share) to Tech2Health regarding this Strategic Alliance. Additionally, AIML will acquire a stake in Tech2Health's global operations by way of an investment into Tech2Health, in return for 22.22% of Tech2Health's common share equity. AIML will make payments totaling €2million over an 18-month period in regard to the Acquisition. The funds advanced to Tech2Health by AIML will be used to further Tech2Health's technologies and market penetration strategies as per a pre-agreed upon use of proceeds plan. AIML will hold a permanent seat on the Board of Directors of Tech2Health. AI/ML Innovations Inc. shares C.AIML are trading unchanged at $0.70.
EconomyBusiness Insider

GTAA Announces Commencement of Bondholder Consent Solicitation

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (the "GTAA") today announced that it has called for a meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of all outstanding series of obligation bonds and the Series 1997-C Pledged Bond (collectively, the "Bonds"), and commenced the solicitation of consents and proxies (the "Consent Solicitation"), to consider amendments to the trust indenture governing the Bonds.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Cielo Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Don Allan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cielo Waste Solutions Corp., ("Cielo" or the "Company") (TSXV: CMC), and his team joined Berk Sumen, Head of TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
Businessaithority.com

Ivno and CloudMargin Announce Strategic Partnership Combining Blockchain Technology With Collateral Management

Ivno, the London-based financial markets Tokenization company, and CloudMargin, creator of the world’s first and only collateral and margin management solution native to the cloud, announced a new strategic partnership that leverages Ivno’s distributed ledger technology (DLT) and CloudMargin’s collateral management capabilities. The first-of-its-kind partnership will enable market participants to benefit from minimising transfer costs, settlement failures and cash trapped in transit whilst optimising liquidity via a wide range of Tokenization solutions. It will also deliver significantly improved operational and treasury efficiencies.
Economydallassun.com

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Symbol Change For OTC Markets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ('Zinc8' or the 'Company') (CSE:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:ZAIRF)(FSE:0E9) announces that its common shares trading on the OTC Markets will begin trading under the symbol ZAIRF at the market open, June 28, 2021. The Company effected the OTC Markets symbol...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Revive Therapeutics Approved To Trade On The OTCQB Market

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ("Revive" or the "Company") (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF, FRANKFURT: 31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB ® Market ("OTCQB") effective Monday June 28, 2021.
Businessaustinnews.net

Monterey Minerals Announces Management Changes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Monterey Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Monterey') (CSE:MREY)(FSE:2DK) today announces that James Macintosh has resigned his position as President & CEO, and Director of the Company effective immediately to pursue other opportunities. As a result of the resignation, Monterey's Board of...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ManifestSeven Announces Strategic Review Of Operations

IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN; OTCMKTS: MNFSF) (" M7" or the " Company"), California's first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, announced that it has initiated a strategic review process to explore, review and evaluate a broad range of potential alternatives for M7 focused on maximizing shareholder value.
Marketscannabisnewswire.com

CannabisNewsBreaks – Chalice Brands Ltd. (CSE: CHAL) (OTCQB: CHALF) Positioned for Record 2021 Revenue

Company: Chalice Brands Ltd. (CHALF) Chalice Brands (CSE: CHAL) (OTCQB: CHALF) is a consumer-driven cannabis company that recently announced the acquisition of a five-store retail chain (Homegrown Oregon). A Fundamental Research Corp. report initiated coverage for the company, issuing BUY rating and a fair value estimate of C$2.46. The report noted that Chalice Brands’ new management, which includes key team members from Fortune 25 companies, demonstrated their ability by significantly growing CHAL’s revenue and margins in 2020. “The report also pointed to CHAL’s 2020 revenues, which were $22 million, a 39% year-over-year increase through organic growth, as well as the fact that its Q4 2020 numbers noted positive EBITDA,” reads a recent article. “Another testimonial for the team is that all of their stores have very good customer ratings. We are expecting record revenue in 2021, driven by organic growth and the recent acquisition. We are expecting a bump in valuations of U.S. cannabis players as the sector moves closer to federal legalization.”
Stocksijglobal.com

OX2 commences trading on Nasdaq

Nordic renewables group OX2 has commenced trading on the Nasdaq in Stockholm. If you are an existing subscriber please sign in to read this article in full. Register for free access to IJGlobal and realise the value of our asset and transaction databases, our market leading news, league tables and much more.
Marketsdallassun.com

OneSoft Grants Stock Options

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Further to the appointment of R. David Webster to the OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) ('OneSoft') Board of Directors as was announced on June 24, 2021, OneSoft has granted 200,000 stock options to R. David Webster, in accordance with the Company's compensation plan for Directors. The stock options granted have a strike price of $0.56 per share, vest 50% on each of the grant and anniversary dates, and will expire in five years if not exercised.
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

GRAVITAS II CAPITAL CORP. ("GII.P ") This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated June 3, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective June 8, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

Nasdaq Announces It Completed the Sale of Its NFI to Tradeweb Markets

The US stock exchange operator, Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has announced on Friday that it had completed the sale of its US fixed income business, Nasdaq Fixed Income (NFI), to Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW). According to the press release, Nasdaq plans to use the proceeds from the sale, available tax benefits, and NFI working and clearing capital, among other resources, to repurchase shares.