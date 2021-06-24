Habu Expands Internationally, Appointing Tim Norris-Wiles As Managing Director EMEA
Data Collaboration Company Adds Proven Leadership in EMEA Region to Accelerate Global Expansion As The Demand For Actionable Data and Insights Continues To Grow. Habu, the Global Innovator in Data Clean Room software, today announced the appointment of industry veteran, Tim Norris-Wiles as the Managing Director of EMEA, as Habu expands internationally and continues to grow its global customer base and business.martechseries.com