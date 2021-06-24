Cancel
NFL

What role could Giants 4th-round EDGE Elerson Smith assume in 2021?

By Ryan Honey
elitesportsny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElerson Smith should bolster the Giants pass-rushing unit, which already includes a star in veteran defensive lineman Leonard Williams. The NFL is a passing league — everyone has become accustomed to this. To combat it, teams must employ a creative and dominant pass-rushing unit, one that keeps opposing offensive lines...

Kyler Fackrell
#Giants#American Football#Smith And Co
