EY Future Consumer Index: 68% Of Global Consumers Expect Companies To Solve Sustainability Issues
– Finances are a key concern for 78% of consumers surveyed. – 51% want to buy more sustainably, but 66% are deterred by high prices. Globally, levels of concern among consumers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are moderating slightly, according to the seventh edition of the EY Future Consumer Index. Thirty-nine percent of the 14,047 consumers surveyed believe the health crisis will continue to impact their lives for at least another 12 months, down from 40% in February 2021.martechseries.com