The UK government has said that data from its live pilot events will be shared "shortly" following backlash surrounding the delay in publishing its findings. In April and May 2021 more than 13,000 people in Liverpool attended a series of trials used to assess the safety of large gatherings with various COVID protocols in place. These included a three-day business conference, a marquee concert in Sefton Park, and two nightclub events run by Circus. Social distancing and masks were not required, but ticket holders were required to take lateral flow tests before entry, present a negative test on arrival, and to take a PCR test five days later.