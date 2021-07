So, Father’s Day is here and after over a year of being shut in with my kids, I have to admit I haven’t always felt like the best dad. Like a lot of other fathers I know, I have also had time to reflect on what kind of a parent I do, and do not, want to be. Since I am a communication professional, I have spent much of the past year thinking about what and how I want to communicate with my children and how I can help other parents, especially dads, communicate better with their kids. A lot of us walked away from our duties as parents and left our spouses or our children’s mothers with most of the hard work. It’s a cop-out and we need to remedy that. Immediately.