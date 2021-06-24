Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

First Alert Weather

By Chris Zelman
WALB 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers and thunderstorms are likely by this afternoon. That holds highs in the 80s. Low fall into the upper 60s overnight. Rain chances ease into the weekend. Highs respond into the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. That should last into early next week. Sounds like summer Southwest Georgia.

www.walb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Southwest Georgia#Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWZVN-TV

Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the Gulf Coast Monday. The day starts off dry and pleasant, in the mid to low 70s. As we heat up in the afternoon, thunderstorms start to form inland. They will move toward, and grow along, the coast throughout the afternoon. Some storms could be strong at times with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Cleveland, OHcleveland19.com

19 First Alert Weather: Best risk of severe storms for the week arrives Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has activated an ALERT DAY Wednesday. There is a risk of showers and storms every day this week. We expect a little better threat for severe storms on Wednesday. It can happen anytime of the day. The humid air mass will fuel these storms. Heavy rain and wind damage the main threats here. The team is monitoring the weather closely for you as we approach the holiday weekend.
Lawton, OKkswo.com

First Alert Weather 7News: Scattered Showers and Storms Start Up Again Early Tomorrow Morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This afternoon and evening will feature mostly cloudy skies, giving us a relief in all the rain we have seen the past couple days. Reports of anywhere between 2″ to 7″ of rain have been recorded, and a flood watch is still in effect until tomorrow morning. Low lying areas, roads, and creeks/streams are vulnerable to flooding, so be aware when driving this evening and turn around if you see any roads or paths underwater. A stationary front is overhead Texoma, and will continue to remain over the parts of western and central Oklahoma until the middle of this week. A nearby MCV will continue to bring isolated showers and storms across Texoma as we head into the late night hours. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s and upper 60s.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Steamy start to the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Temps in the low 90s with plenty of humidity will bring another mid-summer day to Rochester. The heat index will reach the mid-90s this afternoon, so take it slow and easy outside today. Most of us will see just a few increasing clouds this afternoon but remain rain-free.
Wausau, WIWSAW

First Alert Weather : Unsettled start to the work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday as another slow moving storm system pushes through Wisconsin for the beginning of the work week. While most of the thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday will be more of the “garden variety”, a few storms may pack a little bit of a stronger punch Monday and Tuesday with gusty winds over 40 mph within the stronger storms.