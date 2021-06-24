First Alert Weather

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This afternoon and evening will feature mostly cloudy skies, giving us a relief in all the rain we have seen the past couple days. Reports of anywhere between 2″ to 7″ of rain have been recorded, and a flood watch is still in effect until tomorrow morning. Low lying areas, roads, and creeks/streams are vulnerable to flooding, so be aware when driving this evening and turn around if you see any roads or paths underwater. A stationary front is overhead Texoma, and will continue to remain over the parts of western and central Oklahoma until the middle of this week. A nearby MCV will continue to bring isolated showers and storms across Texoma as we head into the late night hours. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s and upper 60s.