The popularity of Windows easily surpasses that of macOS because of its four-times-larger share in the PC market. Despite this differentiation, macOS still ranks as the second most used desktop operating system in the world owing to the lack of other popular options. Apple spares no chance to boast about the excellent and tasteful user experience offered by macOS — and users and fans echo it. At XDA however, we’ve focused more on Windows in the past and have only started attending to Mac recently. We recently published a Beginner’s Guide to macOS for those switching from a Windows PC to a Mac. Next up is a glossary of terms that you can use to sound smart when talking about macOS.