Alexander Skarsgard to star in Infinity Pool

By Celebretainment
hazard-herald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexander Skarsgard is to star in 'Infinity Pool'. The 44-year-old actor is attached to feature in the sci-fi thriller from director Brandon Cronenberg. 'Infinity Pool' centres on James and Em, who are young, rich, in love and on holiday. Their resort boasts of island tours and gleaming beaches but outside of the hotel gates is something much more dangerous and seductive, beyond the edge of paradise.

www.hazard-herald.com
