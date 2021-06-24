Cancel
Christian County, KY

HES, Pennyrile Electric announce Christian digital infrastructure investment

By New Era staff
Kentucky New Era
 4 days ago

Hopkinsville Electric Systems and Pennyrile Electric announced Thursday that it will make energynet high speed fiber internet widely available in Christian County. The project will take around five years. The project is estimated to cost around $35 million. On Tuesday, Christian County Fiscal Court voted to unanimously commit $13 million...

www.kentuckynewera.com
