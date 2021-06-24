HES, Pennyrile Electric announce Christian digital infrastructure investment

Just over one hundred years after the internal combustion engine began to revolutionize transportation in the United States, the automobile industry is undergoing an evolution to a cleaner, more electric future. Electric vehicle sales are surging and auto manufacturers like General Motors have pledged to phase out internal combustion engines and focus production on electric vehicles. With more EVs on our streets and highways, there is an increased demand for charging infrastructure so they can fuel up on electrons. Recognizing the need to develop a modern and decarbonized transportation sector, the White House’s American Jobs Plan includes funding for grant and incentive programs aimed to help state and local governments, as well as the private sector, build 500,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2030. ACEEE found in its review of state transportation electrification policies that some states are also increasingly investing in charging infrastructure, including equitable access to charging, and many state utility commissions are enlisting the utilities they regulate in the process. Cities are key stakeholders in the siting and installation of local EV charging networks, and they can help ensure the buildout is done in an intelligent and equitable manner.