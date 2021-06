For a brief moment this morning, I thought Ghost of Tsushima could be coming to PC soon. You might have thought the same if you read one of several reports pointing out that an updated version of the game's box art has dropped the 'Only on PlayStation' branding that Sony has used for years to signify exclusives. Unfortunately, the minor branding change is probably as mundane as it appears, and we shouldn't take this as a sign that Ghost of Tsushima PC is in the works.