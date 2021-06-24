Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Two brothers wanted for attempted murder of Louisiana deputies arrested in Mississippi

By Vicksburg Post Staff
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDy5z_0adtJSv800

Mississippi authorities announced Wednesday night that two brothers who were wanted in Louisiana for the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer have been arrested.

Officials with the Vicksburg Police Department report that brothers, Jayvonte Gill, 24, and Cazzerrick Gill, 18, were arrested without incident at 6:12 p.m. on Wednesday at an address in the 800 block of Speed Street.

The Gills were wanted on charges of attempted murder of a police officer stemming from an incident that occurred in Louisiana on Tuesday, where they shot at Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies during a vehicle pursuit.

Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with deputies of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Vicksburg Police Department officers participated in the arrests.

View All 59 Commentsarrow_down
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
31K+
Followers
2K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vicksburg, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Vicksburg, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Murder#Police#Ouachita Parish Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Official: FBI agent shot Saturday night assisting Mississippi officers expected to survive

An FBI special agent has been shot and wounded in Jackson, Mississippi, and is expected to survive the injury, authorities said. The agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson field office was shot Saturday night, Jackson police spokesman Sam Brown told The Clarion Ledger. More information about the shooting will be released later, Brown said.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman arrested after allegedly spitting on man after he asked her to cover her mouth while coughing in store

A Mississippi businesswoman has been charged with assault with bodily fluid after a video surfaced reportedly showing the woman spitting on a man outside a grocery store. WLBT News in Jackson reports that Robin King was arrested after Antonio Gilkey claimed King spat on him while he was exiting a Macon grocery store on June 20.
Jackson, MSPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Man pleads guilty in ICE agent bribe attempt

Federal prosecutors in Mississippi say a man has pleaded guilty to trying to bribe a deportation officer with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jackson says in a news release that Jesus Miranda-Alcantar, 34, of Mexico entered the plea Tuesday. Prosecutors said he was...
Arizona StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi couple arrested in Arizona, found with 20-pounds of meth, $28,000 in cash

The arrest of a Mississippi man in Arizona sparked a search of his home in Pearl River County, leading to multiple charges being pressed against him by two agencies. Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison said the case began on May 5, when investigators with the local agency were contacted by narcotics investigators from Ash Fork, Arizona that they had just arrested 54-year-old David Wayne Mitchell for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine through their jurisdiction.