F9: The Fast Saga

State College
 6 days ago

Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom’s younger brother to take revenge on Dom and his team. (2hr 25min)

www.statecollege.com
#The Fast Saga#Cipher
Movies

Here “Fast and Furious 9” Streaming Free: How To Watch F9: The Fast Saga Online For Free?

Movies

Win advance screening passes to see F9: THE FAST SAGA!

Montreal: Enter for your chance to see #F9: THE FAST SAGA before it comes out in theatres!. Screening Information: The advance screening will take place on Tuesday, June 22, 7PM at Cinéma Cineplex Forum. Fill out this Brief form to enter:. Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this...
Movies

‘F9’ adds John Cena, but ‘The Fast Saga’ feels like it’s just spinning its wheels

Marking the ninth movie in 20 years, “F9: The Fast Saga” finally speeds into theaters, with its bloated mayhem serving as an invitation to return to — mindless fun! Come share with others! Even allowing for the goofy nature of the franchise, the latest edition tries too hard to up the ante, which won’t stop Universal from revving up “F:X” (or some equally clever title) as soon as possible.
Movies

Review: F9: THE FAST SAGA, Embrace the Absurdity, Love the Insanity

There’s a moment in F9: The Fast Saga, the Justin Lin-directed ninth entry in the Fast & Furious franchise (not counting spin-offs) that got its start 20 years ago, where Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), a onetime professional thief, street-car racer, and occasional off-the-books government spy, unexpectedly powers up and goes into Biblical Samson mode and takes down part of an underground complex by pulling on two well-placed chains, saving his comrades from a slew of disposable henchmen intent on capturing and/or killing them.
Cars

F9 review: The Fast saga almost gets back on track

"How in the hell are you not dead?" asks Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges). It's very early in F9, and several fast things have already happened furiously. Mournful motorlord Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his amazing automobile acrobats are hunting spyplane wreckage in some Central American jungle. "We do not want to cross paths with the military here," explains hacker Ramsay (Nathalie Emmanuel), before two separate militaries arrive. Everyone drives a vehicle that expresses their inner being. Roman (Tyrese Gibson) rides a jeep so armored its tires do a harmless bunny-hop when landmines explode underneath. The car's too big, like Roman's ego. It almost crushes him: Irony.
Movies

Vin Diesel and John Cena Fight in New F9: THE FAST SAGA Clip

We’ve got another action-packed clip from F9: The Fast Saga for you to enjoy, and it features Vin Diesel’s Dom facing off with John Cena as his brother Jakob. In this clip, we actually get to see them battle it out, and they are just kicking each other’s asses in the home or office with some people wondering what in the hell is going on. They’re just working out their issues as brothers do.
Movies

'F9: The Fast Saga' Is the Perfect Combination of Heartwarming and Ridiculous

The Fast Fam just keeps getting bigger. About halfway through F9: The Fast Saga—or maybe it was two thirds of the way through, or maybe closer to the beginning, I don't know, time tends to dilate over the course of these films—John Cena, playing villain Jakob Toretto (Dom's brother, oooooh), swings stonefaced over the rooftops of Glasgow on an impossibly long system of ziplines, like some heretofore undiscovered rare jungle beast in a nature documentary. The stakes are high, it's in the middle of one of the great big action scenes this franchise has steadily become known for, speeches about family and betrayal have just been made, and yet it is genuinely one of the funniest things I have ever seen. The reason F9 is such a delight to watch is because the movie itself understands fundamentally how ridiculous all of this is, and leans full throttle into it.
CultureMap Houston

F9: The Fast Saga takes series' absurdity to new heights

At this point in the Fast & Furious franchise, which has improbably reached nine films plus one spin-off, all semblance of logical storytelling and real-world physics has long been thrown out the window. The filmmakers know what fans want, and that is action sequences where people and cars accomplish impossible feats, with any actual storytelling coming in a distant second or third.
Cars

‘F9: The Fast Saga’ review: Team Toretto rides again in this spotty sequel

It really is amazing that we’ve accepted the Fast & Furious franchise going this far for this long. We’re 20 years into the adventures of Dominic Toretto and his band of beefy car boosters, though stealing or racing cars have not been the focus of this franchise for the last five entries. In the 10 years since the franchise-reset Fast Five turned the Toretto gang into international bandits, the world has wholeheartedly accepted these engine-revving rogues evading tanks, driving out of airplanes, hopping between skyscrapers, and blowing-up nuclear submarines. Of course all of these things were executed in the most nonsensical ways possible, but audiences were so impressed with the sheer audacity of it all that they let it slide. The franchise has been so brazen with its stunts, story beats, and timeline retconning that it’s almost respectable. And just when you think the whole machine finally runs out of gas, there’s seemingly always one more gear shift it can pull out of its ass. Enter F9: The Fast Saga.
Movies

‘Fast’ franchise soars to new heights in ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ while also looking to the past

What a ride it’s been for the “The Fast and the Furious” franchise. Now spanning 20 years and nine films, this soap opera of motor fuel and melodrama has defied logic, physics and death again and again while weaving an intricate tapestry of a cinematic text that’s filled with callbacks, cameos and a deep-rooted lore that always returns to the intertwining values of family and vintage American muscle cars.
Movies

Review: “F9: The Fast Saga” Speeds Into The Tyler Perry Effect

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad).
TheWrap

Does ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

As the pandemic winds down here in the US, “F9: The Fast Saga” is arriving in theaters to try to welcome us back to some approximation of normalcy. This year has given us two $100 million blockbusters thus far with “Godzilla vs Kong’ and “A Quiet Place Part II,” but the ninth “Fast & Furious” flick is expected to be the biggest hit since the pandemic bagan more than a year ago.