Lowell Woods Thorstensen died peacefully in his sleep on June 18, 2021. Lowell was born in Ogden, Utah on May 15, 1933. He was the second son of Roy W. and Anne Woods Thorstensen (whom he lovingly referred to as Toots.). He is survived by his wife, Dana, whom he has been married to for 67 years. Lowell and Dana have two sons Roy (Kelly) Thorstensen and Michael Thorstensen (Jeffrey Clark), and two daughters Shauna (Paul Sherwood) and Sheri (Mark Green). He had nine grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren.