The end of one of the wildest and tight-lipped recruiting journeys is near an end, but not without a final, surprising twist. Five-star 2021 defensive line prospect J.T. Tuimoloau finally visited Ohio State last weekend and seemed to have one whale of a time. He followed that with a midweek visit to Oregon and was supposed to finish the week in Tuscaloosa with Nick Saban and Alabama. However, the trip to the Crimson Tide program has been canceled, and the Tide are no longer in the race according to Brandon Huffman of 247Sports. Tuimoloau will apparently choose among his four other finalists: Oregon, Washington, USC, and yes — Ohio State.