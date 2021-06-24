Cancel
Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville Bulletin
 4 days ago

The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

martinsvillebulletin.com
Martinsville, VA
