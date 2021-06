Building in coastal areas requires an elevated commitment to structural integrity, logistics and attention to detail. There are many aspects of building in a flood zone and/or a high velocity wind zone which have laws and regulations involved which simply don’t exist on non-waterfront or non-high velocity wind zone locations. Moreover, the Coastal Construction Control Line (CCCL) may dictate where and how a waterfront structure may or may not be built. The CCCL also mandates state level involvement in the building permitting process rather than local city or county building department authorities and is more often than not more restrictive than regulations applied to other areas in the coastal building zone.