Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Return to Newmarket – and quick ground – firmly on the agenda for Miss Amulet

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qp251_0adtIqnp00
Miss Amulet (right) was a close second to Alcohol Free in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket (PA Archive)

Ken Condon is banking on Newmarket to provide Miss Amulet’s preferred sound surface as he targets the July Cup for his top-class filly.

Miss Amulet has encountered wretched luck with the weather so far this season, as rain has repeatedly scuppered her big-race chances.

It has restricted her, in fact, to just one appearance – when well-beaten in the mud at the Curragh in last month’s Irish 1,000 Guineas.

Deluges have also twice conspired against her at the 11th hour, forcing Condon to pull her out of an intended first start of the campaign in the French Guineas at ParisLongchamp and then again when the heavens opened on the eve of the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last week.

“It was obviously very disappointing,” Condon said of Miss Amulet’s most recent misadventure

“I rang her owner Michael Tabor on Friday just as we were taking cover from biblical rain.

“But we’ll aim for the July Cup next, two weeks on Saturday.”

Experience tells the County Kildare trainer that another trip to Britain may well deliver a level playing field at last for Miss Amulet.

“Nine times out of 10 (at Newmarket in July), it’s quick ground,” he said.

“It’s going to shape up to be a very strong race, with the three-year-olds coming through and your older horses again.

If we get on her optimum conditions, six furlongs on top of the ground, we hope we can see how we're going

“But that’s where we’d like to see her. If we get on her optimum conditions, six furlongs on top of the ground, we hope we can see how we’re going.”

The daughter of Sir Prancealot proved on several occasions as a juvenile last year that she is highly capable – including when twice placed at Group One level, second over six furlongs of the Rowley Mile in the Cheveley Park Stakes and then third at Keeneland during the Breeders’ Cup.

Condon resolved to give her a shot at a Classic this season, but he is happy to revert to the sprint trip at which the Lowther Stakes winner has already excelled.

“She’s very non-demonstrative in her homework – she’s never been any different,” he said.

“But she’s in very good form, so we’re looking forward to seeing her back on the racecourse.

“She’s one that comes alive at the races. Whether it was America, or England or Naas or whatever, it didn’t matter – she turned up and looked very progressive last year.

“She remains a filly we have high expectations for. So let’s hope in two weeks’ time, we get to see her.”

Miss Amulet would be unlucky indeed if she encountered soft ground again on the July course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s3gOJ_0adtIqnp00
Miss Amulet and James Doyle (left) win the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York (PA Archive)

“I’ve been there a few times, and the biggest thing is watering and keeping it safe,” added Condon.

“Often you can get a tailwind – and the last time I was there, there were a couple of track records lowered.

“We’d a runner in the Duchess of Cambridge two years ago (Celtic Beauty), and it was very quick conditions.

“That would hold no fears for her.”

He reports Miss Amulet in fine heart at home despite her latest wasted overseas excursion

“She had an aborted trip the other day,” said Condon.

“But she’s back home and did a little breeze on Tuesday morning, and all is well with her.

“So Newmarket is where we’re going next, and that’ll dictate the rest of our season then.

“We’re very much looking forward to that.”

newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
77K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newmarket#England#Weather#Horses#Irish#French#Royal Ascot#Group One#Celtic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Pets
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

Quick ground scuppers Lord North’s Ascot outing

Lord North will not contest this afternoon’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot. The five-year-old won the 10-furlong feature last year and had been set for a high-profile clash with dual Classic winner Love. However, with the ground officially described as good to firm, trainers John and Thady Gosden...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Glorious Journey strikes Criterion gold

Glorious Journey went one better than two years ago when winning the Close Brothers Criterion Stakes at Newmarket. While trainer Charlie Appleby was at the Curragh overseeing the Irish Derby win of Hurricane Lane, the handler was also on the mark closer to home in the Group Three. James Doyle...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Hurricane Lane denies Lone Eagle to grab Irish Derby crown

Hurricane Lane just got up in the closing stages to deny Lone Eagle as the British raiders dominated the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh. Third at Epsom behind stablemate Adayar, Charlie Appleby made no secret of the fact he expected Hurricane Lane to come out on top that day.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Zeeband impresses with Northumberland Vase victory for Roger Varian

Zeeband powered clear of his rivals in the William Hill Pick Your Places Northumberland Vase at Newcastle. Third on his comeback run over a mile and three-quarters at Newmarket last month, Roger Varian’s charge was a 4-1 shot as he stepped up to two miles for the first time in the £75,000 consolation race for the Northumberland Plate.
AnimalsSkySports

Charlie Appleby bids to complete Derby double

Epsom third Hurricane Lane will bid to complete a Derby double for trainer Charlie Appleby at the Curragh. The Frankel colt was the best-fancied of three runners for the Moulton Paddocks maestro in the premier Classic at Epsom three weeks ago, having stretched his unbeaten record to three in the Dante Stakes at York, where he had High Definition in third.
SportsThe Guardian

Talking Horses: Dubious Affair rates smashing bet in Northumberland Plate

It will be one of the greatest weight-carrying performances since Red Rum’s second Grand National in 1974 if Trueshan can defy 10st 4lb in the ultra-competitive Northumberland Plate on Saturday. Alan King’s stayer, who runs off an official rating of 118, has a well-known liking for soft ground on turf...
SportsSkySports

Kinross aiming to set standard at Newmarket

Ralph Beckett reports Kinross in "great shape" as he bids to defy a 3lb penalty in the Close Brothers Criterion Stakes at Newmarket. The one-time Classic contender returned to his best with victory in the Group Three John Of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock four weeks ago, and Beckett is confident the four-year-old is ready to excel again at the same level on Saturday .
SportsSkySports

Burrows ready to unleash Tabdeed in Chipchase Stakes

Tabdeed is all set to return to action in the William Hill Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle. Owen Burrows' sprinter has had his fair share of problems throughout his career, but has shown on more than one occasion that he has plenty of talent - beating The Tin Man in last season's Hackwood Stakes, before being bogged down in soft ground in Haydock's Sprint Cup.
Sportstwinspires.com

Handicapping the Derby City 6 mandatory payout on Stephen Foster Day

The spring meet at Churchill Downs wraps up with an excellent 12-race program on Saturday. The $600,000 Stephen Foster S. (G2) highlights seven stakes, and a mandatory payout in the Derby City 6 awaits horseplayers. With a $157,020 carryover entering Friday, the Derby City 6 pool is expected to exceed...
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

An appeal has been filed against the Dragon Symbol decision.

An appeal has been filed against the Dragon Symbol decision. Archie Watson, the trainer of Dragon Symbol, has filed an appeal against the horse’s demotion from first place in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. In last week’s Group One sprint, Dragon Symbol finished a head ahead of Campanelle, but...
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

Go Bears Go too strong for Railway rivals

Go Bears Go repaid the bold decision of his connections to supplement for the GAIN Railway Stakes with a striking success at the Curragh. Narrowly beaten in last week’s Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot when drawn on the opposite side to winner Perfect Power, he handled the extra furlong with aplomb.
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

Murtagh has a lot of faith in emerging star Coen.

Murtagh has a lot of faith in emerging star Coen. As the teenager prepares for the biggest ride of his short career to date on Earlswood in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, Johnny Murtagh has full faith in Ben Coen. Coen could not be arriving at the Curragh at...
Sportsbettorsinsider.com

Saturday Horse Racing: God's Tipster picks Stephen Foster Day at Churchill Downs, Ohio Derby at Thistledown

We started the day with our day’s BEST BET closing from the back as we had hiked but he had to alter course in the lane and finished a fast-closing 5th – beaten a head and a nose for third and beaten a fast-diminishing 2 lengths for all the marbles. Coinmaker offered no real excuse in Race 2 getting a perfect stalking trip off the speed. In Race 3, I wish Released had been released from the start as his stretch-out-sprint-speed was not used away from the gate and with that he had no chance. In Race 4, our first time starter - Ready for Charm never fired and our longshot bomb in Race 6, Surly Furious, gave us a thrill turning for home before getting run down by the odds-on favorite, Major Fed in the stretch.
SportsSkySports

Urban Beat too good for rivals in Paddy Power Rockingham

Urban Beat defied top weight and a seemingly unfavourable draw to win the €100,000 Paddy Power Rockingham Handicap at the Curragh. Johnny Murtagh's charge was the class act of the race being a Group Three winner at Dundalk in October, but had been below that level of form in three outings this term.
Sportswetaskiwintimes.com

Jockey Emma-Jayne Wilson explodes out of the gate at Woodbine this season

It’s fitting that Woodbine jockey Emma-Jayne Wilson rode She’s Got Moves to victory at the Etobicoke track on Sunday as the Brampton native has made nothing but great moves so far this season. Wilson’s win on She’s Got Moves was her 17th victory of the season, leading all jockeys. The...
Worldgeegeez.co.uk

Monday Musings: Classic Connections

The weekend in Ireland produced another extremely disappointing performance from an Aiden O’Brien Derby favourite, writes Tony Stafford. If anything, High Definition’s sluggish display in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby was in merit terms inferior even to Bolshoi Ballet’s comprehensive defeat at Epsom. The discovery of a cut to...