What is Nvidia Reflex? Nvidia’s technology explained

By Ryan Jones
Trusted Reviews
 4 days ago
When Nvidia launched its 30-Series graphics cards, it was keen to champion a brand new feature: Nvidia Reflex.

But what is Nvidia Reflex and why should you care? We’ve created this guide for the Nvidia technology, while also answering all of the most frequently asked questions.

What is Nvidia Reflex?

Nvidia Reflex is a technology that helps to reduce system latency. This means it reduces the time between your computer acknowledging your input – whether that’s aiming your gun or firing at your enemy – and then rendering the action on screen.

Make sure not to confuse this with network latency, which is dependent on your server connection.

Many of you may think the responsiveness of your PC is already pretty immediate, but we’re talking about shaving off milliseconds here. The difference may not be blatantly obvious to the naked eye, but it’s been proven to improve a gamer’s accuracy for the likes of first-person shooters.

So how does Nvidia Reflex reduce system latency? The technology helps developers to eliminate the GPU render queue and CPU back pressure in GPU intensive scenes. This results in the CPU and GPU working perfectly in sync.

Nvidia claims Reflex can see up to a 33% improvement for system latency with mid-range graphics cards such as the GTX 1660 Super.

Credit: Nvidia

The drawback to this implementation is that it requires developers to integrate the technology into their games. This means there are only a select number of titles that currently support the technology. Fortunately, Nvidia has worked closely with some of the more popular multiplayer games to ensure compatibility.

It’s important to remember that Nvidia Reflex can only do so much. It’s also worth looking at the latency of your mouse and a monitor’s input lag if you want the most responsive gaming experience possible.

Supported games

So which games actually support Nvidia Reflex? We’ve included a list of all the titles below, and will update in the future once more game support is announced.

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • CRSED: F.O.A.D
  • Enlisted
  • Escape from Tarkov
  • Fortnite
  • Ghostrunner
  • Kovaak 2.0 The Meta
  • Mordhau
  • Rainbow: Six Siege
  • Rust
  • Warface
  • War Thunder

Supported graphics cards

Nvidia Reflex only works with select Nvidia graphics cards. The good news is that there’s a huge range of GeForce graphics cards that support the technology, so it isn’t restricted to the most recent 30-series family.

Nvidia says that Reflex will work on the GeForce GTX 900 and higher graphics cards, which means the 10-Series, 20-Series and 30-Series will all work. However, more powerful graphics cards will likely see larger performance gains.

