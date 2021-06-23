Canoeing-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

Every time Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce steps on the track, some sort of record is in jeopardy. At the top of that list, of course, is Florence Griffith Joyner’s 33-year-old mark in the 100 meters. At the upcoming Olympics, Fraser-Pryce, the 34-year-old mother from Jamaica, also could become the oldest person to win an individual Olympic sprint. And, she could become the first woman to win three 100-meter gold medals at the Games. Where the world used to look to another Jamaican, Usain Bolt, to rewrite history at the Olympics, Bolt’s retirement turns the spotlight over to Fraser-Pryce, who is now the most-accomplished active 100-meter sprinter in the world. Her chances to put her name in the history book begin July 30 in Tokyo.