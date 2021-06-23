Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Canoeing-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

By Metro US
Metro International
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Five canoeists to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:. Slalom canoeist Fox, 27, was born into the sport with a French mother, Myriam, a twice world champion who claimed a canoeing bronze medal in 1996 in Atlanta, and a British father Richard, who won five world titles.

www.metro.us
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Reuters#French#British#Saeid Fazioula#German#Christianity#Duomo Cathedral#Moldova#Rio#Russian#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportskshb.com

Japan selects Rui Hachimura, Yui Susaki as flagbearers for Olympics

Japan has selected its flagbearers for the Tokyo Olympics. Carrying the Japanese flag for the Olympic host country will be none other than basketball star Rui Hachimura and two-time wrestling world champion Yui Susaki. The Japanese Olympic Committee announced the selection of Hachimura and Susaki as the flagbearers on Monday.
SportsRadar Online.com

Sha’Carri Richardson Claps Back At Olympic Runner Gabby Thomas After She Expressed Disappointment In Fans Boycotting Games

Sha’Carri Richardson might be out of the Olympics, but she's taking no prisoners. The 21-year-old sprinter -- who was disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana -- is taking aim at Olympic runner Gabby Thomas after she expressed disappointment in fans who said they planned to boycott the games in support of Sha'Carri.
SportsNBC Sports

How to Watch Tokyo Olympics Rhythmic Gymnastics: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021. As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves offer 4 reasons to watch the Tokyo Olympics

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be well-represented at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Four players on the Wolves’ current roster will compete at this year’s Olympic games. It’s the most in franchise history and includes three first-time Olympians among the group. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves players to play in Olympics for the first...
Combat Sportsrock947.com

Taekwondo – Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

(Reuters) – Five taekwondoin to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:. LEE DAE-HOON (SOUTH KOREA) The top-ranked athlete in the male -68kg category will be bearing the weight of national pride for South Korea after leaving Rio and London with a bronze and silver, respectively. He’s won plenty of other gold medals – including in three world championships – but the Olympics trophy has eluded him.
SportsMetro International

Canoeing-Women paddlers set to make history in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) – As many women as men will compete in an Olympic canoeing event for the first time when the paddlers gather at the artificial slalom and sprint courses in Tokyo on July 23 for the 2020 Summer Games. That push for equality on the water parallels changes in...
SportsPosted by
People

The Tokyo Olympics Officially Start in One Month! What to Know and How to Watch

The start of the Tokyo Summer Olympics is drawing near after the Games were postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From July 21 to Aug. 8, the world's biggest sporting event will occur in Japan - though might look a bit different from past Games. In March, Olympic officials barred overseas guests from attending the event, including the families of athletes. Only Japanese residents themselves will be allowed to watch from the stands.
FIFANBC Sports

Five things to know about the USWNT before the Olympics in Tokyo

The United States women’s national team hasn’t lost under its new coach, but is still looking for a first major trophy — no offense, SheBelieves Cup — for Vlatko Andonovski. It’s also looking for redemption on the OIympic stage after failing to medal for the first time In its history...
SportsNBC Sports

11 iconic U.S. athletes not going to Tokyo Olympics in 2021

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are around the corner, after being delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While many Team USA athletes pack their bags to head overseas for the Games, there are a few American athletes who will not be making the trip as planned. Whether it be due to injury or not qualifying, some familiar names’ journeys have ended before the mainstage event.
SoccerESPN

Brazil great Zico celebrates Tokyo torch relay, blasts Rio's

RIO DE JANEIRO --  Brazil soccer great Zico blasted organizers of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics on Sunday after carrying the torch for the Tokyo Games. The Brazilian said he was ignored in 2016 when the torch relay took place at his home city and praised Japan for giving him the honor this time.
AdvocacyThe Independent

Athletes who protest in Tokyo could lose Olympic medals, organisers confirm

Athletes who breach rules on expression at the Tokyo Olympics could be stripped of medals and disqualified from the Games where the protest is deemed disruptive or against fundamental Olympic principles. The International Olympic Committee has issued updated guidelines to competitors regarding Rule 50, which covers their rights to freedom...
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Kristina Mladenovic is handed £5,400 fine - the biggest of Wimbledon so far - after a relative abused a member of staff while trying to organise transport to players' hotel in central London

French star Kristina Mladenovic was handed the biggest fine of Wimbledon so far after an incident with tournament transport involving a family member. The former world doubles No 1 was docked £5,400 for an episode which followed her surprise exit from the doubles first round last Thursday. The official explanation...
Sportswcn247.com

At 34, 'Mommy Rocket' Fraser-Pryce sprinter to beat in Tokyo

Every time Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce steps on the track, some sort of record is in jeopardy. At the top of that list, of course, is Florence Griffith Joyner’s 33-year-old mark in the 100 meters. At the upcoming Olympics, Fraser-Pryce, the 34-year-old mother from Jamaica, also could become the oldest person to win an individual Olympic sprint. And, she could become the first woman to win three 100-meter gold medals at the Games. Where the world used to look to another Jamaican, Usain Bolt, to rewrite history at the Olympics, Bolt’s retirement turns the spotlight over to Fraser-Pryce, who is now the most-accomplished active 100-meter sprinter in the world. Her chances to put her name in the history book begin July 30 in Tokyo.
Soccerfroggyweb.com

Soccer-Neymar wants Brazil to face Argentina in Copa America final

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil forward Neymar said he hopes Argentina will be their opponents in the Copa America final and has no doubts that the hosts would come out on top against their fierce rivals. Brazil beat Peru 1-0 in Monday’s semi-final in Rio de Janeiro thanks to...
Sportskfgo.com

Olympics-Boxer Mary Kom, hockey captain Singh named India’s flagbearers

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Boxer MC Mary Kom and men’s hockey captain Manpreet Singh will be India’s flagbearers at the Tokyo Olympics later this month, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said. The joint flagbearer role for teams is a break with tradition after the International Olympic Committee changed the rules...
Sportsteamusa.org

USA Triathlon Announces 17-Member Paratriathlon Team For Tokyo

Hailey Danz, Allysa Seely and Melissa Stockwell celebrate their podium sweep in Triathlon Women's T2 on day 4 of the Paralympic Games Rio 2016 on Sept. 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Paratriathlon may be making just its second appearance on the Olympic program this summer in Tokyo, but...
SoccerMetro International

Soccer-Italy reach final to continue storming comeback from World Cup failure

LONDON (Reuters) -Italy reached the Euro 2020 final after edging Spain 4-2 on penalties following a compelling 1-1 draw after extra time on Tuesday, completing a remarkable revival after failing to qualify for the last World Cup. Jorginho coolly rolled the decisive kick past Spain keeper Unai Simon in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy