These Houston public cos. saw biggest job gains and losses in 2020

Several other brokerages have also commented on MPC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.43.