Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ could be getting 60 player matches

By Adam Cook
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ has had it’s fair share of problems over the years. At launch there were numerous complaints about all manner of things, including an issue where the collection of all the ‘Halo’ games would crash the Xbox One consoles it was available on. But Microsoft did the work, and even added new titles to the collection such as ‘Halo: Reach’, and now it seems they are focussing on additions and improvements, since the game is in a better state all round.

www.nme.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Master Chief#Xbox One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection PS4 Review | PlayStation LifeStyle

This collection is rather barebones. The three included games are as fantastic as veterans of the franchise will remember them, and having all three available to play at a moment’s notice is worth the price of admission for anyone looking for a challenge. Easier difficulty modes are also available for players who perhaps don’t have the best reflexes or don’t want to be bothered too much by combat and enjoy the series’ entertaining but occasionally convoluted story. Some time trials and challenges made the cut, and as a whole there is some replayability to be found owing to the nature of the games themselves, but this is basically the Ninja Gaiden series repackaged with some spit shine on, but not much else.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Halo Infinite multiplayer gets an official reveal

We were expecting Halo Infinite to be on display during Microsoft’s E3 2021 reveal event, and its time in the spotlight came right in the middle of the show. Microsoft showed off some new cinematic footage from Halo Infinite‘s campaign, but that definitely wasn’t the big Halo Infinite reveal it had lined up for the event. That’s because what followed was the official reveal of Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer.
Video Gamesnewpaper24.com

Halo Infinite launch date: Xbox teases when Grasp Chief heading to Collection X | Gaming | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

Halo Infinite launch date: Xbox teases when Grasp Chief heading to Collection X | Gaming | Leisure. Halo Infinite is out this yr, with Grasp Chief’s newest journey an enormous spotlight of the current Xbox E3 occasion. The blockbuster Xbox occasion over the weekend not solely gave us a more in-depth have a look at Halo Infinite, but additionally introduced that the multiplayer part of the sport can be free-to-play – a primary for the long-lasting FPS sequence. To this point Microsoft hasn’t confirmed when the Halo Infinite launch date can be, with only a vacation 2021 launch window confirmed.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Halo community director updates fans on Master Chief in Smash Ultimate

Halo’s Community Director has commented on rumors that Master Chief would be joining Smash Ultimate after fans were disappointed that he wasn’t revealed at E3. Fans have been expecting Master Chief to be announced for Smash Ultimate ever since Microsoft worked with Nintendo to bring Banjo to the game back at E3 2019.
Video Gamesappuals.com

Master Chief Could be Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Next Fighter

The Nintendo E3 reveal, only a couple of hours away, and fans are excited to see what’s coming next for the platform. There are obviously going to be some big announcements, and one of them could be Master Chief’s arrival in Mario Super Smash. This leak comes from Reddit user u/DasVergeben, who has a good track record of leaking stuff in Smash.
Video GamesComicBook

Halo Developer Officially Responds to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Master Chief DLC Rumors

Today, during E3 2021, Nintendo revealed that the next DLC character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and it's not Master Chief, the protagonist of Xbox franchise Halo. Going into the special Nintendo Direct, rumors and leaks indicated the Spartan was going to be revealed as the next DLC character as part of a possible double-character reveal. Obviously, this didn't happen.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Warzone players want one feature from Battlefield 2042 & Halo Infinite

Following the E3 reveals for Battlefield 2042 and Halo Infinite, Call of Duty: Warzone players have reignited a timeless debate: Should Blackout’s Grappling Hook be added to CoD’s current battle royale?. Treyarch’s Black Ops 4 battle royale, Blackout, had a beloved Grappling Hook — which enabled players to reach new...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Apex Legends players want Halo Infinite’s Battle Pass system

Halo Infinite’s unique Battle Pass system has proven popular with FPS fans and now Apex Legends players are calling for similar changes. Battle Pass systems aren’t exactly anything new – in fact, most free-to-play and even paid multiplayer games feature them. While most Battle Passes only give players a limited amount of time to unlock various cosmetics, Halo Infinite has changed the game completely.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Halo Infinite new AI identity: Who is Master Chief’s new partner?

As we saw in the E3 2021 trailer, Halo Infinite will introduce a new AI partner for Master Chief. While this AI looks remarkably like Cortana, the discussion between her and the Chief clarifies that she’s a new character. So who is this new AI in Halo Infinite? Is she Cortana? Is Cortana dead? We’ll discuss this below.
Video GamesInverse

Halo Infinite should have the guts to finally kill Master Chief

343 Studios has dealt with some growing pains. For combat to truly evolve, it’s time to retire Master Chief. The death of Master Chief is an event that the Halo franchise has teased on numerous occasions, with fans speculating that every new entry might be John-117’s last. The upcoming Halo Infinite is no different.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

It's time for the Master Chief to die

For a guy that averages only a few words per game, the Halo series has somehow managed to make the Master Chief a surprisingly sympathetic character. Maybe it's because I read the books when I was a teenager, so I'm painfully aware of how John 117 was kidnapped as a child and forced into military slavery where he was tortured and transformed into a human superweapon, but I feel for the guy—especially in Halo's original trilogy.