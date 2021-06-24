‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ could be getting 60 player matches

This collection is rather barebones. The three included games are as fantastic as veterans of the franchise will remember them, and having all three available to play at a moment’s notice is worth the price of admission for anyone looking for a challenge. Easier difficulty modes are also available for players who perhaps don’t have the best reflexes or don’t want to be bothered too much by combat and enjoy the series’ entertaining but occasionally convoluted story. Some time trials and challenges made the cut, and as a whole there is some replayability to be found owing to the nature of the games themselves, but this is basically the Ninja Gaiden series repackaged with some spit shine on, but not much else.