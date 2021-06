A Battlefield 2042 stream will be happening today, here's everything you need to know on how and when to watch it. EA announced that another Battlefield 2042 stream is to be taking place today on the game's official Twitch channel at 11am EDT / 8am PT / 4pm BST. If you want to watch the stream here, we've embedded it just below. The stream will feature developers from EA DICE who will be talking about the game in more detail from a behind-the-scenes perspective as well as reflecting on the week since the game was officially revealed.