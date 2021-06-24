Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

I don't care what anyone says, Final Fantasy Origin looks cool

By Mollie Taylor
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Look, I know that Final Fantasy Origin trailer sucked. I know deep down that it falls firmly into the 'bad E3 trailers' category. But when I woke up last week in a post-E3 daze and saw my PC Gamer colleagues had taken the liberty of dunking on it, I was pissed. After not-so-quietly seething about it in our Slack channel for several days, I'm ready to proudly declare: I don't care if people hated that trailer. I thought it was rad, and I'm here to kill the hell outta Chaos.

www.pcgamer.com
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tetsuya Nomura
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Games#Action Game#Square Enix#Game Of Thrones#Nomura#Team Ninja#Sponge#Final Fantasy#Jrpg#Nuggets Of News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
TechnologyComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Only $1.69 for Limited Time

PlayStation fans can download a popular PS4 game for $1.69, courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale. The PlayStation Store sale in question discounts nearly 1,400 different items. Unfortunately, the deals are limited to PS4 users, but the games can be played on PS5 via backward compatibility, including one of the standout deals, which gives you Downwell for less than 170 pennies.
Video Gamesjioforme.com

How Final Fantasy Origins Garland and Chaos refer to the original Famicom game

The main characters we see origin Trailers are our light warriors for this adventure and they also appear to be the same characters introduced in the original Final Fantasy game.So there are still elements originWe know that the plot, which remains somewhat frustratingly unexplained, at least includes the Warrior of Light, the hero of your everyday destiny.
Video Gamespunchjump.com

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin to battle PS5

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week announced Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5. Developed by Team Ninja, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is a third-person melee action title in which three warriors of light must defeat Chaos. A demo is available for PS5....
Video Gamestechraptor.net

The Final Fantasy Origin PS5 Demo Is Literally Unplayable

The E3 2021 PS5 demo for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Square Enix's new Soulslike action RPG, is currently unplayable. When downloading the Final Fantasy Origins PS5 demo from the store and attempting to launch it, an error message pops up stating that the "data is corrupted". Why doesn't...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

The demo of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is corrupt, don’t bother downloading it right now

Tetsuya Nomura has said that Stranger of Paradise is “a story of an angry man” and “even though this is a Final Fantasy game, it doesn’t feel like one”. He’s quite correct, we can play all the other Final Fantasy games, the demo for Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is corrupt and does not work. Perhaps this is some sort of cunning trick to get us in the “angry man” mindset of the protagonist.
Video Gamestimesnewsexpress.com

Final Fantasy Origin Is Basically A Gritty Remake Of FF1

The upcoming Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin appears to be a gritty remake of Final Fantasy 1, in what could become a new spin-off series. With the demo now available for Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, it seems the game is essentially going to be a gritty remake of the original Final Fantasy. Rumors of a Final Fantasy game inspired by Dark Souls had been circulating for weeks, finally confirmed with Final Fantasy Origins‘ announcement at E3 2021.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Hands-on Preview – Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Square Enix‘s E3 2021 conference wasn’t good. Nobody will ever try to deny this statement. Between the gigantic amount of time spent on a Guardians of the Galaxy game, a barrage of mobile games (“don’t you guys have phones?”), and the disappointing unveiling of Babylon’s Fall‘s gameplay, there was very little to be happy about that showcase. Then the now-infamous trailer for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin dropped. An excessively edgy trailer with an Eminem lookalike mentioning he wanted to kill Chaos every five minutes, the game quickly became the laughing stock of not only that conference, but maybe E3 2021 as a whole.
Video Gamesbioprepwatch.com

Not a sequel to Final Fantasy I.

As part of this year’s E3, Square Enix has officially announced an RPG with Koei Tecmo “The Strange Final Fantasy Origin of Paradise” at. This is part of the successful JRPG series developed by Team Ninja (“Ninja Gaiden”). In a recent interview with Famitsu The film’s makers have now revealed that their upcoming title is not a sequel to Final Fantasy 1.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake INTERmission achieves what the game didn’t do a year ago: leave me wanting more

INTERmission it is like a mirror in which everything experienced just over a year ago is reflected, which now comes to PS5 under the title of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade or the hand of a free update that does not include the new episode. In the DLC we can see reproduced all the successes of the original, as well as some of its errors. The difference? The size, rather, it is a small mirror, one with the exact curvature to miniaturize the vast image that last year’s Remake represents, introducing all its essence in the space provided by the hours (between 4 and 10) that we Yuffie and Sonon’s adventure can last. If the return of the franchise turned out to be a feast, this is a snack, a humble meal that serves to calm the hunger that occurs between noon and dinner time, which is consumed without ceremony. It is a sandwich that you eat up while you do other things, hardly stopping to rest the intake, like a freelance. In my case, the end has left me thinking about the good aftertaste it has left me and also, by not overeating, indigestion is ruled out. Maybe that’s why I’ve been wanting more.
Video Gamestwobeardgaming.com

[First Look] Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Searching for Chaos. Not sure if you heard of this one before. No, it’s not a joke. Will they find him? who really is Chaos? We’re baffled by that fact. I sure was. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin starts this way on the demo, opting out to a lighter form and a protagonist with happier surroundings. These three are short one warrior to be considered the predestined warriors of light they claim to be. Team Ninja seems to be heading up the development efforts through another alternate Final Fantasy title since Dissidia NT’s launch.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

E3's indie trailer montages could feel overwhelming, but devs say they worked

There were a heck of a lot of indie games at E3 2021. The Wholesome Games Direct and Guerrilla Collective shows featured more than 70 indie games each, and there were indie trailers in the Summer Game Fest, Future Games Show, Devolver Direct, Upload VR showcase, and our own PC Gaming Show. It all went past in a blur, but for the makers of those games, was it a blur worth being in?
Video Gameswccftech.com

Parts of Final Fantasy VII Remake Will “Differ Significantly” From the Original, Co-Director Says

Parts of the Final Fantasy VII Remake will differ significantly from the original, according to the game's Co-Director. Speaking in a new interview focusing on the Honeybee Inn sequence in the first part of the remake, Co-Director Motomu Toriyama confirmed that future parts of the remake will differ significantly from the original, citing the Honeybee Inn sequence, which was not present in the original, as a good example on how the developers will approach things.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Nine To Five is the tactical FPS for those that miss Rainbow Six Siege's simpler days

Do you remember when Rainbow Six Siege was first announced in 2014 with that fancy E3 demo? It had fake actor/players who said all sorts of tactical stuff on mic, considered each step super carefully and treated the game like a delicate operation that could implode at any moment. It's unrecognizable to the Siege of today, a (very fun) game that often favors twitchy gunplay and speed over tactics. The promises of that 2014 Siege video flooded back to me while playing a demo for Nine To Five, a 3v3v3 tactical FPS that wants you to take your time and actually make a plan.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Forza Horizon 5: Everything we know

Announced at E3 2021, Forza Horizon 5 moves Playground Games' racing festival to Mexico, for what the developers are claiming will be the biggest and most varied Forza Horizon to date. It looks ridiculously pretty, and is touting a host of improvements to the series' already sumptuous sandbox racing. We...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

How the studio behind 80 Days made one of the best games of 2021 in just 3 months

Overboard is a devilishly clever reverse murder mystery designed by Inkle, the studio behind 80 Days, Heaven's Vault, and other top-tier narrative games. In 1935, aboard a ship making its way from England to New York, Veronica Villensey murders her husband—and it's your job to help her get away with it by spinning a complex web of lies. It's one of the most unique narrative games I've played on PC, and one of our favourite games of the year so far.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

PC Gamer UK August Issue: Total War: Warhammer 3

Once more unto the breach, dear readers, once more! A massive new issue of PC Gamer has formed up along the walls of your local newsagent, reviews glittering in the sunshine, features fluttering in the breeze. At the head of this glorious word army stands the mighty Total War: Warhammer III. We dispatched envoys to Creative Assembly to parley about the series’ advance into the Realms of Chaos, and to learn the secrets behind the game’s new units, which include giant bears.