Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Halo: Master Chief Collection’ season 7 adds new sword colours, maps and more

By Jack Grimshaw
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article343 Industries has released the latest season of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection, season seven. The update includes new armours, sword colours, and vehicle skins. Season seven of Halo: The Master Chief Collection is now live and includes cosmetic content for Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 3, and Halo 4. This is the first time that the playable Elites have received cosmetic armour as well. The update is for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

www.nme.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colours#Xbox Series X#Map#Industries#Xbox One#Odst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

It's time for the Master Chief to die

For a guy that averages only a few words per game, the Halo series has somehow managed to make the Master Chief a surprisingly sympathetic character. Maybe it's because I read the books when I was a teenager, so I'm painfully aware of how John 117 was kidnapped as a child and forced into military slavery where he was tortured and transformed into a human superweapon, but I feel for the guy—especially in Halo's original trilogy.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Halo Infinite launches this holiday season, with a new tamagotchi friend

Microsoft had say Halo Infinite would finally launch this year, and they're cutting it close. They announced today that Hinfinite will arrive this holiday season (November, that usually means) with the first season of its free-to-play multiplayer and its not-free story campaign. Hinfinite's campaign continues the adventures of Torode-117, the Master Chef, with the fight against a spacegorilla who cuts a mean WWE promo. Oh, and he has a new tamagotchi.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer draws inspiration from The Master Chief Collection

Being halfway into my 20s, I have some pretty fond memories of playing Halo 3‘s multiplayer after school with friends. It was our hangout go-to, the thing we all did and all wanted to do. I got to experience that again last summer thanks to 343 Industries’ efforts to not only bring the classic Halo titles back with Halo: The Master Chief Collection, but also enhance those games.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Funko Shows Off Four New Pokémon Pop!s, Master Chief as Well

E3 2021 is in full swing this week as new video games are being announced. But Funko is joining in on the theme to show off upcoming collectibles. Today, a few new Pokémon Pop! figures have been revealed. Up first is Pikachu set in a sitting pose looking adorable. Next...
Video Gamesdnyuz.com

Halo Infinite will add a practice range with AI bots

The Academy is a new practice range coming to Halo Infinite, where new and old players alike can run drills and “practice on your own terms,” developer 343 Industries said during its multiplayer reveal stream Monday. Academy is built into Halo Infinite’s multiplayer experience — “a great place for newer...
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Halo Infinite is exploring a new side of Master Chief — and I love it

One of the things that always frustrated me about Bungie's original Halo trilogy was that in these games, Master Chief was portrayed as less of a nuanced human being, and more of an obtuse hardass that didn't bring much character to the story, aside from the occasional one-liner and some cool action feats.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Xbox Game Pass Will Add 31 New Games, Including Halo and Forza Horizon 5

Xbox Game Pass will add 31 new games in the coming years. 19 of them will arrive later in 2021. The list includes Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. During this year's E3, 30 new games were presented on the joint panel of Xbox and Bethesda. Phil Spencer revealed that 27 of them will be available via Xbox Game Pass. 19 of them will appear in its library in 2021. Those that are yet to appear will be available for subscription on the day of their release. In total, it was announced that 31 games will appear on the platform.
Video GamesTouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ Dated, Reviews Featuring ‘Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, and More

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for June 14th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a couple news snippets, a couple of reviews, a few new release summaries, and the usual lists of incoming and outgoing sales. Just a heads-up: I know this is E3 week, and I wish I could promise we’ll be keeping on top of all of the news in a timely fashion. As many readers know, I reside in Japan and generally tend to be asleep when things are happening in the United States. I’ll try to make sure the big stories can be found here, but if you’re looking for an on-the-minute source of Switch E3 info, this isn’t going to be the place. Sorry! With that said, let’s get to what we’ve got!
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Black Ops Cold War Season 4 early patch notes: New weapons, maps & more

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is entering Season 4 and that means big changes, including new weapons, maps (hello, Hijacked!), modes, and Zombies content. Black Ops Cold War fans have been eager to hear more about the upcoming fourth season and Treyarch have officially unveiled those details. The roadmap is out for Season 4 and it’s much like the earlier seasons, bringing about a classic Black Ops II map alongside some fan-favorite weapons and other content.
Video Gamesvgr.com

Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Will Feature Four New Maps

This Thursday, the 17th of June, Treyarch will be launching Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 4. Alongside new Operators and five new weapons, Season 4 will be bringing four new multiplayer maps to the game, with three available at launch. Black Ops Cold War Season 4: New...
Video GamesComicBook

Halo Developer Officially Responds to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Master Chief DLC Rumors

Today, during E3 2021, Nintendo revealed that the next DLC character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and it's not Master Chief, the protagonist of Xbox franchise Halo. Going into the special Nintendo Direct, rumors and leaks indicated the Spartan was going to be revealed as the next DLC character as part of a possible double-character reveal. Obviously, this didn't happen.
Video GamesComicBook

Halo Infinite Will Add New Maps, Modes, and Items After Launch

343 Industries has confirmed that the launch iteration of Halo Infinite will merely be the beginning when it comes to what the game will feature over time. Not only will the latest installment in the long-running shooter series gain additional maps and modes like we have come to expect from past entries, but 343 has even stated that new weapons and other gear will also be coming in the future.
Video Gamesnewpaper24.com

Halo Infinite launch date: Xbox teases when Grasp Chief heading to Collection X | Gaming | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

Halo Infinite launch date: Xbox teases when Grasp Chief heading to Collection X | Gaming | Leisure. Halo Infinite is out this yr, with Grasp Chief’s newest journey an enormous spotlight of the current Xbox E3 occasion. The blockbuster Xbox occasion over the weekend not solely gave us a more in-depth have a look at Halo Infinite, but additionally introduced that the multiplayer part of the sport can be free-to-play – a primary for the long-lasting FPS sequence. To this point Microsoft hasn’t confirmed when the Halo Infinite launch date can be, with only a vacation 2021 launch window confirmed.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Halo community director updates fans on Master Chief in Smash Ultimate

Halo’s Community Director has commented on rumors that Master Chief would be joining Smash Ultimate after fans were disappointed that he wasn’t revealed at E3. Fans have been expecting Master Chief to be announced for Smash Ultimate ever since Microsoft worked with Nintendo to bring Banjo to the game back at E3 2019.
Electronicstechaeris.com

HyperX adds new style and colours to gaming glasses lineup

Sitting in front of a screen gaming or even just working for hours on end can be harmful to your eyes. Fortunately, a few companies make blue light protection gaming glasses to help reduce eye strain. HyperX is one of those companies, and they have announced the new HyperX Spectre Mission gaming glasses lineup and new colorways of existing designs.