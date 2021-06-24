‘Halo: Master Chief Collection’ season 7 adds new sword colours, maps and more

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for June 14th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a couple news snippets, a couple of reviews, a few new release summaries, and the usual lists of incoming and outgoing sales. Just a heads-up: I know this is E3 week, and I wish I could promise we’ll be keeping on top of all of the news in a timely fashion. As many readers know, I reside in Japan and generally tend to be asleep when things are happening in the United States. I’ll try to make sure the big stories can be found here, but if you’re looking for an on-the-minute source of Switch E3 info, this isn’t going to be the place. Sorry! With that said, let’s get to what we’ve got!