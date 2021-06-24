‘Halo: Master Chief Collection’ season 7 adds new sword colours, maps and more
343 Industries has released the latest season of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection, season seven. The update includes new armours, sword colours, and vehicle skins. Season seven of Halo: The Master Chief Collection is now live and includes cosmetic content for Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 3, and Halo 4. This is the first time that the playable Elites have received cosmetic armour as well. The update is for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.