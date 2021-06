The Los Angeles Clippers will meet the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals from PHX Arena on Tuesday night. The Clippers will look to bounce back after a 120-114 loss to the Suns in game one and will have the opportunity to even up the series before heading to Los Angeles for Game 3. Meanwhile, the Suns didn’t miss a beat after a week off, and will be interesting to see if they can keep up the momentum after a game one win.