Manhunt underway for suspected shooter of Daytona Beach police officer

A manhunt is underway in Volusia County after a Daytona Beach police officer was shot in the head. Police have named 29-year-old Othal Wallace shot the officer Wednesday night. Body camera video from moments before seems to show Wallace. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young says his officer was investigating a suspicious incident when the officer approached Wallace in the car. Wallace got out while the officer repeatedly told him to sit down. The two then struggled before a shot was heard and the officer fell to the ground.