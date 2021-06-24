Cancel
JioPhone Next unveiled: Here’s everything you need to know about the ultra-affordable phone!

By Pranob Mehrotra
Cover picture for the articleAt its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, Reliance announced the JioPhone Next — an ultra-affordable Android phone developed in collaboration with Google. It will run an optimized version of Android that will offer first-time smartphone owners access to features like a voice assistant, text-to-speech capabilities, language translation, smart camera with AR filters, and much more.

