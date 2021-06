If watching football has brought light relief to the monotony of Kyle Edmund’s rehabilitation, the Briton is also viewing his extended layoff through the lens of a half-time interval. Although it can feel hard to believe, it is now almost a decade since the former British No 1 turned professional, sweating, toiling and quietly succeeding in Andy Murray’s shadow. The cruellest aspect of the knee injury, for which he underwent surgery last November, was that it interrupted a career that was rapidly coming into its own. But while the relentless nature of elite sport rarely affords the luxury of perspective, Edmund has been able to use his eight-month absence as a chance to consider the ground already conquered.