Belgium will be looking to advance in the Euro 2020 tournament as they prepare to face Denmark on Thursday in Copenhagen at 5pm. In the opening match of Group B Belgium beat Russia 3-0 and are clear favourites to win in their game against Denmark. However, Denmark will be hoping to improve on the home result of their opening fixture as they lost 1-0 to Finland. According to 11vs11 website Belgium and Denmark have met 15 times since thier first encounter in 1922. Both teams have won six games apiece with three draws completing the list.