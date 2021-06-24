Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Libyan Interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dabaiba Before Their Meeting
SECRETARY BLINKEN: Prime Minister, welcome again. And I’m so pleased to have this opportunity to see you, to see the foreign minister, to see your delegation, especially after the very good, good day we had yesterday, which I think demonstrated again the very strong support on the part of the international community, the United Nations for Libya, for a strong, positive future as a unified, independent, stable country without any foreign interference.www.state.gov