Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Libyan Interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dabaiba Before Their Meeting

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 4 days ago

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Prime Minister, welcome again. And I’m so pleased to have this opportunity to see you, to see the foreign minister, to see your delegation, especially after the very good, good day we had yesterday, which I think demonstrated again the very strong support on the part of the international community, the United Nations for Libya, for a strong, positive future as a unified, independent, stable country without any foreign interference.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Pope Francis

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with His Holiness Pope Francis in Vatican City. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to working closely with the Holy See to address global challenges and the needs of the world’s least fortunate and most vulnerable, including refugees and migrants. The Secretary thanked Pope Francis for his longstanding leadership on the need to care for the environment and tackle the climate crisis. The Secretary and Pope Francis also discussed China as well as the humanitarian crises in Lebanon, Syria, the Tigray region of Ethiopia, and Venezuela.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks at D-ISIS Meeting Opening Session

FOREIGN MINISTER DI MAIO: Thank you. Thank you very much. Mr. Secretary of State, dear Tony, dear colleagues, dear guests, welcome. Welcome to Italy. (Via interpreter) I’m delighted to welcome you here to Rome, to the ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, which I have the privilege of co-chairing with Secretary of State Blinken. I wish to thank my colleague and friend Tony and the State Department for the excellent teamwork and the partnership with the Italian Ministry for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation which has brought us here. The pandemic has shown us that only if we focus on multilateralism and international cooperation that we can adequately tackle the challenges ahead.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Secretary General Cormann

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Secretary General Mathias Cormann in Paris. Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Cormann emphasized the enduring importance of the OECD as a body of like-minded countries committed to shared values and the pursuit of a greener and more sustainable and inclusive world, especially as the organization celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. In light of the service of the United States as Chair of this year’s Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM), they discussed priorities for the second part of the MCM, scheduled for October 7-8 in Paris. The MCM will focus on addressing shared priorities such as tackling climate change; supporting working families, international taxation, inclusive growth; and championing high standards in the digital economy.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with German Chancellor Merkel

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. Secretary Blinken and Chancellor Merkel emphasized the importance of a coordinated Transatlantic approach to addressing global challenges, including those posed by the People’s Republic of China and Russia. They also discussed the COVID-19 recovery, responding to the climate crisis, and our shared interest in a just and durable political settlement in Afghanistan. Secretary Blinken underscored continued U.S. opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and encouraged Germany to take concrete steps to reduce the risks it poses to Ukraine and European energy security. The Secretary and Chancellor also reiterated their support for national elections in Libya and the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Brazilian Foreign Minister França

The below is attributable to State Department Spokesperson Ned Price:‎. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos França. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister underscored their commitment to building a long-term strategic partnership between our countries based on shared interests in economic prosperity, security, environment, and democracy.  They discussed President Bolsonaro’s encouraging goals to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, double funding to combat illegal deforestation, and eliminate illegal deforestation by 2030, and the need to underpin these goals with concrete implementation steps in the near term. Secretary Blinken also congratulated Foreign Minister França on Brazil’s election to the United Nations Security Council and for becoming the first Latin American signatory to the Artemis Accords, demonstrating Brazil’s intent to partner with the United States and other nations on peaceful, sustainable, and transparent space exploration. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, deepening our economic partnership, and strengthening digital security.
PoliticsPrime Minister of Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met today with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg. Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed Canada’s steadfast support for the Alliance and NATO’s role in upholding the rules-based international order. He underscored that NATO is a cornerstone of Canada’s international security and defence policy and a central pillar of Euro-Atlantic security and international stability.
Foreign PolicyU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama at a Signing of a Memorandum of Understanding Between the Government of the United States of America and the Council of Ministers of Republic of Albania on 4G and 5G Security

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, Mr. Prime Minister, thank you very much for – first of all, for being here today, but thank you much more importantly for the work that we’ve done together. I think we’re setting a very strong example together here today, particularly on the need to make sure that when it comes to our most sensitive technology and networks we have, we’re working with trusted vendors. That’s particularly important now and a strong message to send out, I think. And more broadly, I’m really grateful for the work that United States and Albanian have been able to do together in so many different areas, including the Defender 21 exercises that we did so successfully. We’re very much looking forward to you assuming you’re seen on the United Nations Security Council. I think there’ll be a lot of good work, I think, to do together there. And across the board, this partnership is growing stronger, growing deeper, and we very much appreciate your leadership and helping to do that. So thank you for today.
U.S. Politicsdefense.gov

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone today with Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar to discuss bilateral cooperation and maintaining continued diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. The Secretary reaffirmed the importance of the longstanding U.S.-Turkey defense relationship and thanked the Minister for the continuing communication and cooperation on peace and security issues.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Blinken meets Israel's new foreign minister who vows to fix mistakes

Rome (CNN) — When US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Rome, the Israeli foreign minister pledged to fix the politicized relationship between the two countries, even as he cited "serious reservations" over the Biden administration's efforts to salvage the Iran nuclear deal. "Israel...
Middle Eastqatar-tribune.com

Qatar's foreign minister meets with Libyan counterpart

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met on Wednesday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Libya Najla El Mangoush, who is currently visiting the country. Bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries were reviewed during the meeting. HE...
PoliticsNATO

NATO Secretary General welcomes Prime Minister of Canada to NATO Summit

Today’s Summit decisions will aim to adapt ‘our Alliance for the future, under the NATO 2030 initiative’, the Secretary General said, including increased investment in deterrence and defence and ‘setting the gold standard’ when dealing with the security implications of climate change. In this regard, he thanked Canada’s generous offer to host a NATO Centre of Excellence on Climate and Security.
Politicsmareeg.com

IGAD Urges Kenya, Somalia to Hold Peaceful Elections

The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers has appealed to the member states Somalia and Kenya to hold their upcoming elections orderly and peacefully. The Council, on its 72nd Extraordinary Session held virtually on June 24, 2021 praised Uganda, Djibouti and Ethiopia for successfully organizing their respective national...
WorldU.S. Department of State

Joint Statement on the Ministerial Meeting on Syria

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States, Italy, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Iraq, Ireland, Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, the Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and representatives of the League of Arab States and European Union, which met today to discuss the crisis in Syria.
Food & DrinksU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Rome-Based Food Security Agencies

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with the heads of the Rome-Based Food Security Agencies today in Rome, including UN World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley and UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Director-General Qu Dongyu. Secretary Blinken affirmed the importance of combating global hunger as well as addressing the main drivers of hunger. They discussed collaboration on the COVID-19 response, the climate crisis, the humanitarian emergency in Tigray, and the upcoming UN Food Systems Summit.
Politicskfgo.com

Libyan foreign minister cites progress on mercenaries in Berlin talks

BERLIN (Reuters) – Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush said there was progress on the issues of foreign mercenaries in the country and that “hopefully within coming days” they would be withdrawn on both sides of the conflict, after an international meeting in Berlin. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, speaking at...
Middle Eastqatar-tribune.com

Amir meets Secretary-General of Arab League, Arab Foreign Ministers

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday morning with Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Their Excellencies the foreign ministers and heads of delegations participating in the consultative meeting and the meeting of the Council of the Arab League at the ministerial level in its extraordinary session on the developments of the Renaissance Dam.
WorldPrime Minister of Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today met with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, on the margins of the NATO Summit. The leaders discussed efforts to end the global COVID-19 pandemic, and measures taken in Canada and the Netherlands to keep people safe and to support workers and businesses. They emphasized the importance of encouraging an economic recovery that benefits everyone.